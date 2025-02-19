H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE® Named One of Heavy Duty Trucking’s 2025 Top 20 Products

ESS Logo

Breakthrough Safety Feature Dramatically Increases Visibility of Disabled and Vulnerable Commercial Vehicles

Slowly blinking hazard lights have been an important safety function on vehicles for decades. ESS is taking hazard warning communications into the modern era.” — Jack Roberts, HDT Executive Editor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The editors of Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) have named H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE® from Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) as an HDT 2025 Top 20 Product, honoring the best new or significantly improved products introduced to the trucking industry in 2024.

ESS developed H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE to address the increasing safety risk posed by crashes involving stationary, highly vulnerable commercial trucks and delivery vehicles. These incidents result in thousands of preventable tragedies each year across the U.S. and worldwide.

H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE greatly enhances the conspicuity of the vulnerable vehicle, giving oncoming drivers much more time to react and safely avoid it via two advance warning safety features that activate simultaneously:

• H.E.L.P.® Digital Alerts – Sends real-time notifications to navigation apps and in-dash systems, warning drivers about disabled or stationary vehicles ahead via ESS’ cloud-based connected ecosystem – even beyond their line of sight.

• H.E.L.P.® Lighting Alerts – Features a scientifically engineered exterior light flash pattern designed to capture the attention of oncoming drivers more effectively than standard hazard flashers. This proven solution utilizes the existing lights on semi tractors, trailers, and last-mile delivery vans to encourage drivers to slow down and change lanes, helping them safety avoid disabled and vulnerable vehicles.

"Slowly blinking hazard lights have been an important safety function on vehicles for decades,” said HDT Executive Editor Jack Roberts. “ESS is taking hazard warning communications into the modern era."

To determine the Top 20 Products, HDT’s team of experienced trucking editors evaluate all the new and significantly improved products they reported on during the past year to develop a list of finalists. A panel of fleet managers drawn from the publication’s Editorial Advisory Board as well as current and past HDT Truck Fleet Innovators are then asked to score each finalist in the areas of 1) innovation, 2) ability to address industry issus and 3) potential to help fleets’ bottom lines – to determine the winners.

To qualify, products must be commercially available in 2025, and cannot include full-powered or concept/demonstration vehicles or products. Companies are limited to one award per year.

HDT's Top 20 Products award evolved from its long-running annual "Nifty 50” program. Unlike Nifty 50, which was solely chosen by HDT's editors, the Top 20 is chosen with the help of leading fleet equipment, maintenance and management executives.

“It’s not enough to have an innovative product,” said HDT Editor-in-Chief Deborah Lockridge. “By including fleet managers in the selection process, we provide our audience a list of products that have potential to address pain points and help them succeed in a fast-changing and competitive industry.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Heavy Duty Trucking and the fleet managers on its editorial advisory board who understand the impact H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE can have in improving roadway safety,” said Tom Metzger, CEO of Emergency Safety Solutions.

The full list of HDT’s 2025 Top 20 Products appears in the January/February print issue of Heavy Duty Trucking as well as on www.truckinginfo.com. Awards will be presented in individual ceremonies at winners’ booths during the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and exposition, March 10-13 in Nashville, TN.

About Emergency Safety Solutions

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise whose mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects nearly 125,000 people yearly in the U.S., with nearly 23,000 injured or killed. ESS’ patented and trademarked H.E.L.P.® solutions provide advanced lighting alerts and digital location-based alerts to greatly improve advance warning communications to drivers. For more information, visit www.ess-help.com.

About Heavy Duty Trucking

Heavy Duty Trucking, a Bobit Business Media brand, has been serving the trucking industry for 100 years with award-winning editorial content on all aspects of running a successful trucking fleet.

