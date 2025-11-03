Nearly 250,000 Packages Stolen Every Day as Porch Pirates Cost Americans $15 Billion in 2025, Says New SafeWise Report

SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Monitoring Agent Station

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As online holiday shopping accelerates nationwide, SafeWise has released its 8th Annual Package Theft Report in partnership with SimpliSafe , a leading home security provider, revealing that porch piracy remains a costly and pervasive threat, with nearly 250,000 packages stolen every single day in the United States. In total, more than 104 million packages were reported stolen this year, amounting to an estimated $15 billion in consumer losses.This year marks the first recorded decline in total theft volume in several years, down by approximately 16 million incidents from 2024. But SafeWise warns that the trend should not be mistaken for a turning point. Even with fewer reported incidents, the average financial loss per theft is rising, suggesting that thieves are becoming more selective and that consumers may be underestimating the risk.“Package theft continues to be one of the most persistent crimes affecting everyday Americans,” said Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Expert at SafeWise. “Even with a modest dip in incidents this year, the total financial toll is staggering. Our mission is to help consumers stay informed, adopt smarter delivery practices, and layer their defenses so they can protect what’s theirs.”Key Findings from the 2025 SafeWise Report Include:- Nearly 250,000 packages stolen every day in the U.S.- Over 104 million packages stolen nationwide this year- $15 billion lost by consumers, with the average stolen package now valued at $143 (up 8% from last year)- Amazon, UPS, and USPS were the most commonly stolen delivery sourcesThe Top 10 Worst States for Package Theft (Based on Financial Toll)- California- New York- Texas- Florida- Pennsylvania- Michigan- Ohio- Georgia- Illinois- North CarolinaThe Top 10 Worst Cities for Package Theft (Based on Financial Toll)- Chicago, Illinois- New York, New York- Miami, Florida- Houston, Texas- Baltimore, Maryland- Dallas, Texas- Los Angeles, California- San Antonio, Texas- Detroit, Michigan- Virginia Beach, VirginiaTo help consumers take action heading into peak delivery season, SafeWise has named SimpliSafe, a leading home security innovator known for its SimpliSafeActive Guard Outdoor Protection monitoring technology, as its recommended line of defense against rising porch piracy threats. Active Guard is a professionally monitored security service that combines AI-powered cameras and trained live security agents to proactively deter potential intruders outside of your home, aiming to prevent crime rather from happening in the first place.“People deserve to feel safe, and they also deserve security that helps them protect what’s theirs,” said Hooman Shahidi, Chief Product Officer, SimpliSafe. “With porch piracy or any kind of crime, the best defense is to go on the offense. That's why we created SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection, a professional monitoring service that harnesses advanced AI and expert human agents to help stop threats before they happen and keep families, their homes, and their belongings secure.”This year’s report takes a broader view of the problem, expanding for the first time beyond consumer losses to quantify the economic strain on businesses. In partnership with ZFLO Technologies , SafeWise estimates that retailers and delivery providers are absorbing an additional $22 billion in losses through refunds, replacements, and reshipments — a number that does not include unreported thefts that consumers quietly absorb on their own. ZFLO’s patented IoT sensors and AI-driven monitoring system tracks packages in real time to deter theft and detect fraud throughout the delivery process, giving retailers new visibility into a problem that has traditionally been difficult to measure.Across the national economy, porch piracy now impacts far more than just individual households. It strains retailers, raises prices for consumers, and erodes trust in the delivery system itself. What was once seen as a neighborhood nuisance has become a multibillion-dollar supply chain issue affecting every link, from warehouses to front doors. For more information and to explore full rankings, methodology, and prevention strategies, read the complete 2025 SafeWise Package Theft Report at https://www.safewise.com/blog/metro-areas-porch-theft/ This report was made possible with support from SimpliSafe.About SafeWiseSafeWise.com is dedicated to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security insights, product reviews, and expert recommendations. By contextualizing national crime and safety trends, SafeWise offers valuable information on how these issues impact individuals at home and in their neighborhoods.About SimpliSafeSimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named the "Best Overall Home Security System" by Safewise. SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries. Learn more about SimpliSafe's advanced home security products and services at SimpliSafe.com.About ZFLO TechnologiesZFLO Technologies is a loss prevention and e-commerce research company that provides advanced loss-prevention technology and analytics for retailers and logistics providers. ZFLO brings new visibility into theft patterns and their economic impact, and provides cutting-edge innovations to combat package theft from the warehouse to the front door.

