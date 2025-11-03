Salsano Group Announces New Board Member

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salsano Group, the global investment conglomerate led by entrepreneur and investor Sandro Salsano, today announced that Gabe Greenbaum, General Partner at B Capital, has joined its Advisory Board.A widely respected venture capitalist, Mr. Greenbaum brings nearly 20 years of experience investing globally in transformative companies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and legacy industry disruption.Sandro Salsano, President of Salsano Group, commented:“Gabe’s strategic mindset, founder-first approach, and deep domain expertise across AI, Robotics and vertical enterprise innovation make him an ideal addition to our advisory board,” said Sandro Salsano, President of Salsano Group. “In addition to being a dear friend, he is one of the most connected and forward thinking investors in emerging tech and his perspective will be instrumental.”The appointment reinforces Salsano Group’s commitment to partnering with world-class leaders across sectors. Mr. Greenbaum’s expertise in partnering with and scaling innovative businesses is expected to play a helpful role in the Group’s next phase of global growth.About Gabe GreenbaumGabe Greenbaum is a General Partner with B Capital, a $9bn global multi-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Singapore and Los Angeles and was previously a Partner with Pritzker Group Venture Capital. Representative investments in the verticals of Industrials & Manufacturing, FinTech, Healthcare include: Gameplanner.ai (Acq: ABNB), Openpath (Acq: MOT), Scopely (Acq: Savvy), Pype (Acq: ADSK), BuildOps, Apptronik, Orolabs.ai, Greymatter Robotics, Precision Neuroscience, CurbWaste, Extend, Project44, Augury, Jetti Mining, Passive Logic and Avant.In addition to his investing work, Mr. Greenbaum has co-founded and exited two companies, and has served on numerous company boards. He has been recognized by numerous publications and has been honored to serve as a judge for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He is also a Foundation Board Trustee at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ("CHLA") and is a Member of YPO. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and has a JD-MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

