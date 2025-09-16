Jim Breyer

Legendary investor Jim Breyer Joins Advisory Board of Salsano Group conglomerate

We feel very grateful to have a dear friend and mentor with us.” — Sandro Salsano

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salsano Group , the global investment conglomerate led by entrepreneur and investor Sandro Salsano , today announced that Jim Breyer , Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, has joined its Advisory Board.Mr. Breyer is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished investors in the world. Over the past three decades, he has been a lead investor in numerous category-defining companies including Meta (formerly Facebook), Marvel Entertainment, Etsy, and Spotify. Through Breyer Capital, he has been at the forefront of pioneering investments in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and transformative technologies.Sandro Salsano, President of Salsano Group, commented:“We feel very grateful to have a dear friend and mentor with us. Jim’s extraordinary vision and global leadership in venture capital will provide invaluable guidance as Salsano Group continues to expand its footprint in AI and biology investments.”The appointment reinforces Salsano Group’s commitment to partnering with world-class leaders across sectors. Mr. Breyer’s expertise in identifying and scaling innovative businesses is expected to play an important role in the Group’s next phase of global growth.About Jim BreyerJim Breyer is the Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, a premier global venture capital firm based in Menlo Park, California. Previously, he was a Managing Partner at Accel Partners, where he co-led the landmark investment in Facebook in 2005. He has been repeatedly named to Forbes’ Midas List of top global technology investors and serves on multiple boards across business, education, and philanthropy.About Salsano GroupSalsano Group is a multinational conglomerate and family office investing across private equity, real estate, technology, and venture capital. Founded and led by Sandro Salsano, the Group has been recognized internationally for its strategic investments and long-term value creation.Media ContactSalsano Group Communications

