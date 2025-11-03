Content creator funders Viewture complete Series A funding round led by Bolt Ventures

Viewture funds top creator talent

Creator funders Viewture have raised new equity as part of a Series A round featuring funds from Bolt Ventures, Lingotto, Wealth Club, VidVest and others.

PULBOROUGH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creator funders Viewture have raised additional new equity as part of a Series A round featuring funds from Bolt Ventures, along with other investors including Lingotto, Wealth Club, VidVest and other high net worth individuals.Viewture, set up in 2020, provides upfront funds to top global creator talent. Viewture’s capital, in exchange for future earnings from their content, enables creators to fund projects and grow their channels without giving up equity or taking on debt.Viewture’s CEO & Founder David Page said, “This Series A marks a major milestone in our mission to empower creators to take control of their financial futures.“Creators are the new generation of entrepreneurs, and our funding platform gives them the capital, tools, and data to scale their brands on their own terms. With this investment, we’ll expand our reach, deepen our technology, and continue to redefine what financial freedom looks like for the creator economy.”Bolt Ventures is the family office of David Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and owner of stakes in teams across all five major North American sports leagues in addition to several international football clubs. Bolt Ventures prioritises investments in the sports, media, and entertainment industry while working closely with management teams to create long-term value.Tory Palmer, Head of Direct Investing from Bolt Ventures, said, “Viewture represents an exceptional opportunity in the burgeoning creator economy. Their innovative funding model and comprehensive suite of creator services make them a standout solution as creators seek out creative and long-term partners. We are confident Viewture is positioned for strong growth and success.”For more information visit www.viewture.com

