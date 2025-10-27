Creator funders Viewture sign major multi-million-dollar debt and equity investment deal

Viewture funds top creator talent

PULBOROUGH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creator funders Viewture have signed a major multi-million-dollar debt and equity deal with Lingotto, an alternative investment management firm based in London and New York and owned by Exor N.V. The transaction was executed by Lingotto Mosaic, a research-driven private markets strategy led by Pam Chan.Viewture provides upfront funds to top global creator talent. Viewture’s capital, in exchange for future earnings from their content, enables creators to fund projects and grow their channels without giving up equity or taking on debt.Viewture’s CEO & Founder David Page said: “This large debt and equity deal will take Viewture to a new place. We’re very excited to welcome Lingotto as a partner in our mission to redefine how creators grow and thrive.“This investment marks a pivotal moment, not just for our company, but for the creator economy itself, as we continue to be the financial services provider of choice for content creators worldwide.”Lingotto Mosaic is a flexible direct investment strategy emphasising bespoke partnership capital, less correlated sources of return and downside protection.Pam Chan, Managing Partner and CIO for Lingotto Mosaic, said: “The future of media belongs to creators, and Viewture is leading the way. Our investment helps empower a new generation of digital storytellers with the funding, insights, and support they need to turn creativity into powerful, scalable businesses.”Oliver Peng, Managing Director for Lingotto Mosaic, said: “Following over a year of deep, primary research, Mosaic identified the creator economy as a key investment theme, with the capacity to reach a total addressable market of half-a-trillion dollars by 2027. By empowering content creators to thrive, Viewture ensures that it will remain at the forefront of the revolution.”For more information visit www.viewture.com

