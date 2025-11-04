Chicago Attorney Kathy Gallanis Recognized as Leading Lawyer for 2026

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Gallanis is excited to share that she has been named as a 2026 Leading Lawyer. For many years, Kathy has successfully defended many clients accused in high-stakes personal injury cases, building up a reputation for strong representation in civil litigation. She is proud to be named as a Leading Lawyer for another consecutive year, highlighting her commitment to excellent client service.

The Leading Lawyers award is given to less than five percent of attorneys in any given state. Candidates are nominated based on peer review from licensed attorneys. Selected lawyers are reviewed by an advisory board, which then gives final approval. Kathy has been recognized as a Leading Lawyer since 2010, distinguishing herself time and time again as a skilled litigator.

Kathy is an active member of the legal community in Illinois, having previously served as President of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois. She has also been recognized with an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, recognizing her high dedication to ethical standards as well as exceptional communication skills and legal acumen.

Prior to changing her focus to litigation defense, Kathy served as an Assistant State’s Attorney, trying 80 felony jury trials. Additionally, Attorney Gallanis has taught at Lewis University as an adjunct professor.

For more information about Attorney Kathryn Ann Gallanis and her areas of practice, visit her website at https://www.kathryn-ann-gallanis.com/.



