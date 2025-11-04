Disrupt-X, Intel, and Taaleem Collaborate on AI-Powered Certifications for Safer, Smarter Schools

Joint initiative brings smart certification to education, improving safety, air quality, and sustainability across campuses.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, Intel, and Taaleem have entered into a collaboration to deploy ClimaCert-X, the world’s first AI-driven certification and auditing platform for education, across Taaleem schools in the UAE. The partnership, signed on October 16, 2025, during GITEX Global in Dubai, marks a milestone in the digital transformation of educational infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Disrupt-X will power the initiative using its ALEF 360° platform, with ClimaCert-X serving as the AI certification layer that enables continuous monitoring, auditing, and performance insights in safety, sustainability, and operations. Intel will contribute advanced Edge AI and Cloud technologies to support the implementation, while Taaleem will provide access to its campuses as pilot sites for the initiative.

The deployment includes the Pure Space certification, which utilises advanced IoT sensing connected through the ALEF 360° platform. These systems monitor key metrics such as air quality and smart water quality for pool monitoring, ensuring compliance is maintained through ClimaCert-X to meet safety, efficiency, and environmental standards. Together, these solutions will create safer, healthier, and more sustainable learning environments for students and faculty.

“This partnership with Intel and Taaleem reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the education sector,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “With ClimaCert-X and ALEF 360°, we’re enabling schools to translate insights into action — enhancing safety, improving air and water quality, and driving sustainable operations. It’s an example of how AI & IoT can help schools achieve environmental excellence while creating safer, healthier spaces for students.”

Maris Keijser, Group Head of Operations, Taaleem:

“At Taaleem, we see technology as an enabler for smarter, safer, and more sustainable schools. Our collaboration with Intel and Disrupt-X brings together data, innovation, and operational excellence — helping us make informed decisions that enhance wellbeing and environmental performance across our campuses. This partnership reflects our long-term vision of embedding AI and digital systems into the core of how we manage, monitor, and improve our schools.”

Maha Laasri, Group Health, Safety & ESG Manager, Taaleem, added:

“Taaleem’s collaboration with Disrupt-X and Intel underscores our commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation and sustainability across the education sector. This partnership marks a new era for managing safety, sustainability, and operational excellence within our schools. Every innovation at Taaleem serves a purpose: to protect our people, empower our educators, and build a legacy of sustainability that supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Vision. Together, we are turning technology into transformation.”

Renu Navale, Vice President and GM, Smart Cities, Intel, said "Intel's Edge AI technologies are transforming educational environments by delivering measurable improvements in health, safety, and environmental quality while exceeding industry standards. We are excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to empower our partners to build innovative Edge AI solutions using local, low-latency analytics with scalable platforms. Our joint solutions with partners deliver uncompromised data privacy, lower operational costs and environmentally responsible learning spaces for future generations."

Together, Disrupt-X, Intel, and Taaleem are shaping a new standard for AI-driven sustainability and safety in education, setting a benchmark for smart, data-driven operations. The pilot’s success will lay the groundwork for future AI-powered transformations across educational facilities worldwide.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider transforming corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. At its core, ALEF 360° serves as the operating system for the built environment — integrating IoT, AI, and sustainability across buildings, cities, and infrastructure. Complementing this ecosystem is ClimaCert-X, the world’s first AI-driven certification and auditing platform for the built environment, delivering real-time, data-driven certification and compliance aligned with sustainability and wellness standards.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on Taaleem:

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 38 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 26 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities in the UAE. The Group has a student base of approximately 41,365 students and a highly experienced leadership and teaching staff from across the world.

Taaleem recently acquired a majority stake in Kids First Group, a leading early childhood education provider operating more than 34 premium nurseries across the UAE and Qatar.

The acquisition strategically positions Taaleem to expand into the rapidly growing early learning sector, complementing its existing K-12 portfolio.

More on Intel:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, Intel advances semiconductor design and manufacturing to help address its customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, Intel unlocks the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

Learn more at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

