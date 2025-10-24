Disrupt-X and SPCS Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

Alhamede Abdelgadir, Chief Product Officer of Disrupt-X (left), with Mohammad AlBadrani, Chief Digital Officer, and Saad AlQahtani, GM of Digital Products at SPCS.

This collaboration brings AI, IoT, Digital Twin, and facility management solutions to Saudi Arabia, helping organizations enhance efficiency and sustainability.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X and Saudi Paramount Computer Systems Co. (SPCS) have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly design and deliver innovative digital solutions that will advance Saudi Arabia’s digital modernization and smart infrastructure goals. Signed on October 23, 2025, during the Global IoT Congress in Saudi Arabia, the partnership represents a key milestone in advancing the Kingdom through smarter, more connected infrastructure.

The collaboration focuses on delivering a comprehensive Digital platform that empowers property owners, facility managers, and enterprises to manage assets and building operations more efficiently. Together, the two companies will bring forward solutions that enable predictive maintenance, optimize energy use, and provide real-time operational visibility—creating smarter, more sustainable infrastructure aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

By integrating SPCS’s strong market presence with Disrupt-X’s technological innovation, the partnership aims to set new standards in operational excellence, sustainability, and digital transformation across the real estate sector.

“This partnership plays a vital role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s Digital Transformation Journey,” stated Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “With SPCS, we are not just delivering a platform—we are enabling enterprises to make data-driven decisions, manage assets more intelligently, and unlock greater long-term value across their operations.”

“This partnership with Disrupt-X to accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s,” said Saad Saif AlQahtani, GM of Digital Products at SPCS. “Through this collaboration, we aim to integrate AI, IoT, and Digital Twin technologies within our ecosystem to deliver smarter, data-driven, and sustainable solutions that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and redefine how facilities are managed and optimized.”

This collaboration is set to elevate operational standards, strengthen digital infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of integrated real estate and facility management solutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

_____________________________________

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider modernizing corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. Its ALEF 360° platform delivers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM), Asset Management, Integrated Building Management System (IBMS), and Energy & Sustainability Management. Designed for property owners, facility managers, and real estate enterprises, ALEF 360° enhances operational efficiency, automates maintenance processes, and supports sustainability initiatives through AI-driven intelligence and digital twin technology.

Disrupt-X stands out by offering technology-agnostic solutions, ensuring clients benefit from seamless integration, scalability, and enhanced control over their property and facility management operations.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on SPCS:

Since 2001, SPCS – Saudi Paramount Computer Systems Co. – has stood as KSA’s first specialized cybersecurity leader, safeguarding government and private enterprises against evolving digital threats. While cybersecurity remains the core of our offerings and value, SPCS has strategically expanded to deliver comprehensive digital services—from IoT and cloud to advanced digital platforms—empowering organizations to transform, innovate, and achieve sustainable growth in a fast-changing world.

Driven by a commitment to localization and in-Kingdom development, SPCS develops solutions tailored to the Saudi market, fostering technology independence, nurturing local talent, and ensuring our partners benefit from secure, future-ready digital ecosystems aligned with Vision 2030.

For more information, please visit: www.spcs.com.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.