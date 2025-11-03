Apply for new grant cycle to support out-of-school time programs

The Iowa Department of Education has officially opened the latest round of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant, supporting the establishment and expansion of high-quality out-of-school time programs. Grant applications will be accepted through Dec. 31.

The 21st CCLC grant is intended to provide children and youth in need with a safe environment and academic and enrichment activities when school is not in session, whether it is before or after school, on in-service days or during holiday and summer breaks. The grant serves communities where at least 40 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Iowa schools as well as community-based, faith-based, nonprofit and government organizations are encouraged to apply. Applicants may also include a consortium of combined school districts or organizations serving students in the community.

Through the grant, schools and community organizations can apply for up to $300,000 per year of a five-year cycle. Costs related to operating the 21st CCLC, such as staff salaries, field trips, activity costs, food and more, can be applied to the grant.

Last year, three Iowa school districts and three community-based organizations were awarded a five-year grant cycle for a total of $7.3 million. The school districts included Council Bluffs Community School District, Clinton Community School District and Des Moines Public Schools. The community-based organization awardees included Oakridge Neighborhoods, Boys and Girls Club Cedar Valley and Athletics for Education and Success.

The 21st CCLC program serves both elementary and secondary students to provide extra support and educational and recreational opportunities in a safe environment, which can provide positive impacts on academic performance, school attendance, behavioral issues and substance abuse concerns, among others.

Funding for the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers is provided through the Education and Secondary Education Act Title IV, Part B.

Grant application materials for the 2026-27 21st CCLC grant can be found on the Department’s website. Applicants are invited to attend one of two upcoming virtual office hours for technical assistance on the grant application. The first virtual session will be held Nov. 17 at 1-3 p.m, using passcode 857120. The second session will be held Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m, using passcode 052330.

Questions regarding the 21st CCLC grant can be directed to Joe Collins, education program consultant, at joe.colllins@iowa.gov.