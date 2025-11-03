ADOT opens new northbound Loop 101 lane in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers as the Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) widening project in Scottsdale has taken a big step toward completion.

The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new northbound Loop 101 lane between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive early this morning (Monday morning) as part of the ongoing $108 million improvement project to assist traffic flow along the freeway.

During a weekend closure, crews installed new lane stripes and removed barricades before opening the new northbound lane. There are now four general purpose lanes and a high occupancy vehicle lane open along northbound Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road.

ADOT plans to open a new southbound lane along the 4.5-mile project work zone following an upcoming Nov. 7-10 weekend closure between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard.

The Loop 101 Improvement Project started in Jan. 2023. The two-year project is set to be completed on schedule by early next year.

A separate short term project is slated to start in spring to improve the freeway’s pavement surface within the current project’s limits.

In addition to constructing the new freeway lanes, crews have worked on the following Loop 101-related improvements:

Traffic-signal and turn-lane enhancements at the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange

Turn-lane additions at the Shea Boulevard, Raintree Drive and Princess Drive/Pima Road interchanges

Installing new signs, traffic signals and freeway lighting

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

To learn more about this project, please visit azdot.gov/Loop101PrincessToShea. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.



