Unisync by Chen Xu Wins Silver in A' Scientific Equipment Awards

Innovative Microscopic Control Handle Recognized for Excellence in Scientific Instrument Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and respected recognition in the field of scientific instrument design, has announced Unisync by Chen Xu as the Silver Award winner in the Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Unisync within the scientific instrument industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design that advances the field.Unisync's recognition by the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the scientific instrument industry. The design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. Unisync's innovative features and functionality make it a valuable addition to the field, enhancing efficiency and usability in microscopic control.Unisync stands out in the market with its unique single-handed design that integrates triaxis (X, Y, Z) movement control, enabling healthcare professionals to operate the microscope and computer simultaneously. The device's direct hardware connection to the microscope ensures ultra-low latency and high precision, while the ergonomic grip and user-friendly joystick provide a smooth, fatigue-reducing interaction. These features set Unisync apart from competitors, offering a streamlined and efficient solution for modern cytomorphometry.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Unisync serves as motivation for Chen Xu and the design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This prestigious accolade may inspire further exploration and advancements in the field of scientific instrument design, fostering a culture of creativity and progress within the brand and the industry as a whole.Unisync was designed by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their expertise to the project. Chen Xu led the design process, with Liu Beibei, Li Shulong, Zhang Mingjie, Dr. Zhang Rong, Hao Qian, Huang Hao, and Wu Fangbo playing crucial roles in the development and realization of this innovative microscopic control handle.Interested parties may learn more about Unisync and its award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Chen XuChen Xu is a designer from the studio "SX" in China, which stands for "ShangXiang," derived from "Yi Chuan." The studio's core philosophy revolves around building significance in daily life through the observation, extraction, abstraction, and reorganization of phenomena. SX Design creates and values the languages and ideas of clients and users, incorporating their requirements, knowledge, and the studio's own attitude into their design process.About WidgtechBeijing Widgtech Co., Ltd. is an interdisciplinary high-tech enterprise that integrates cutting-edge scientific research, advanced technology development, and innovative product development. The company focuses on artificial intelligence algorithms and their application in IVD medical devices, optimizing diagnosis and treatment processes with the aid of AI. Widgtech advocates interdisciplinary innovation and cooperation, using "human-centered" research and development rules and the most cutting-edge technology to provide better quality AI products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, practicality, ease of maintenance, scientific accuracy, adaptability, safety, sustainability, efficiency, durability, user interface design, integration with existing systems, cost-effectiveness, scalability, inclusion of advanced technology, potential for future development, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, reliability, and consistency. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges the notable contributions of designers in advancing industry standards and practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year, dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The competition aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative designs that positively impact the global community, showcasing these pioneering works on an international stage. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://certified-design.com

