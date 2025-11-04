A Space That Inspires - GammaPlus Moves to Novira Plaza to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

GammaPlus opens a new office at Novira Plaza, Riga, a creative, collaborative space symbolizing its growth, innovation, and forward-thinking culture.

RIGA, LATVIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GammaPlus , the leading iGaming technology provider known for its cutting-edge turnkey iGaming solutions , has officially opened its new office at Novira Plaza Riga, marking a new phase in the company’s expansion journey.“Moving was never just about logistics,” says Dariya Vakhovskaya, Office Manager at GammaPlus. “It was about creating a space that feels alive, one that energizes people to collaborate and innovate.”The thoughtfully designed workspace features open layouts, creative zones, and an art installation that tells the team’s story in color and form. Created by artist Eka Kereselidze, the mural embodies the values that drive GammaPlus, creativity, teamwork, and purpose.According to Jeļizaveta Lazareva from Colliers, who helped facilitate the move, “Novira Plaza’s design and location make it easy for growing teams to attract talent and scale with confidence.”As GammaPlus continues to evolve globally, the Riga headquarters at Novira Plaza stands as a symbol of its forward-thinking culture, one where people and ideas thrive side by side.About GammaPlusGammaPlus is a next-generation turnkey iGaming platform developed by GammaStack, a global leader with 14+ years of expertise in iGaming technology. Built for operators who want to launch quickly and scale globally, GammaPlus offers a complete suite of turnkey iGaming solutions, including casino platforms , sportsbook integrations, crypto gaming capabilities, and advanced CRM systems. Its modular architecture ensures compliance across multiple jurisdictions, giving operators the flexibility to customize offerings for diverse markets. Backed by over a decade of technical excellence, GammaPlus empowers businesses to deliver exceptional player experiences while maintaining control over their operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.