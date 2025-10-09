Hubert Hits Wins Best Slot Design 2025 at SiGMA Euro-Med: When Creativity Meets Technology

Hubert Hits” by Trifecta & GammaStack, backed by PG SOFT, wins Best Slot Design 2025 at SiGMA Euro-Med, where creativity meets cutting-edge tech.

RIGA, LATVIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when storytelling collides with technical firepower? You get Hubert Hits, the crash-slot hybrid that just snagged Best Slot Design 2025 at SiGMA Euro-Med, presented in partnership with PG SOFT.Starring Hubert, a quick-witted pizza delivery guy weaving through chaotic city traffic, the game reimagines the “cash-out before you crash-out” format with humor, suspense, and multiplayer energy. But its win didn’t come by chance, it came from a partnership of equals.Trifecta Gaming served up the spark: characters, narrative, and quirky animations that players instantly connect with. GammaStack built the engine: a 99% RTP, 100x MaxWin multiplier, €0.10 - €100 bet range, and medium volatility wrapped in a localisation-ready framework that makes Hubert playable across markets, languages, and currencies.“The award proves what happens when creativity and technology stop working in silos,” said Adam Spisak, Head of Product at GammaStack. “Trifecta built the charm, we built the chassis, and together, Hubert Hits became more than a game. It became a crowd-pleaser.”Roberto, Head of Product at Trifecta Gaming, added: “Hubert Hits proves that personality and math can work hand in hand. We dreamed up a pizza-delivering hero, and GammaStack made sure he could deliver that experience seamlessly to players everywhere.”The result? A title that cascaded from brainstorm to award stage, reminding the industry that collaboration isn’t just trendy, it’s transformative.About Trifecta GamingAt Trifecta, gaming isn't just business - it's a passion. Founded by serial gamers and seasoned industry veterans, Trifecta Gaming is on a mission to create unforgettable iGaming experiences that are immersive, defiant, and player-first. With a growing portfolio of bold, genre-defining slots, from classic reels to interactive narratives and crash games, Trifecta Gaming pushes the boundaries of what's expected in online gaming.Built on values of attentiveness, immersion, and fearless creativity, our team combines deep market insight with uncompromising design to deliver games that captivate, entertain, and redefine industry standards. Whether exploring the chilling landscapes of Plague, spinning through the quirky world of Sugar Daddy, or chasing fortune in Zodiac Odyssey, every Trifecta Gaming title is crafted to engage players on a deeper level.As we expand our portfolio and partnerships, Trifecta Gaming remains committed to innovation, quality, and unforgettable gameplay.Learn more at www.trifecta-gaming.com For business inquiries: partners@trifecta-gaming.comAbout GammaStackGammaStack is a global iGaming technology provider with 14+ years of expertise, delivering innovative and scalable solutions across sports betting software , casino software, slot game software, sweepstakes software, and casino game development. With 600+ successful projects in 45+ countries and a team of 500+ professionals, GammaStack powers operators worldwide with AI-driven personalization, modular architecture, and real-time analytics. Its core product line includes GammaCasino, GammaSweep, GammaBet, GammaSlot, and GammaLottery, trusted by operators for performance, flexibility, and growth.

