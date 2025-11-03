Veins of Stone by Shan Chin Lee Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Veins of Stone by Shan Chin Lee

Shan Chin Lee's Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Shan Chin Lee as a Silver winner for the exceptional work titled "Veins of Stone" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the outstanding achievement of Shan Chin Lee in creating a refined modern residence that seamlessly integrates with its natural surroundings, setting a new standard for contemporary luxury living.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing innovative designs like "Veins of Stone," the award promotes advancements in spatial planning, material selection, and overall design excellence. This recognition not only benefits the winning designer but also inspires professionals and enthusiasts alike to push the boundaries of interior design, ultimately enhancing the quality of living spaces for individuals and communities worldwide."Veins of Stone" stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and harmonious fusion of materials, textures, and spatial elements. The centerpiece of the design is a stunning marble island, its bold patterns flowing like a work of art. Full-height windows frame the surrounding creek and forest, inviting nature into the living space. The residence showcases precise material articulation, from the carefully aligned natural marble to the stainless steel cabinetry and brushed metal finishes. Smart systems are seamlessly integrated throughout, enabling synchronized control of lighting, climate, and sound for optimal functionality and comfort.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for "Veins of Stone" serves as a testament to Shan Chin Lee's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration of materials, spatial planning, and technology integration. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence, setting new benchmarks in the industry while creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for their clients.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shan Chin LeeShan Chin Lee is a talented interior designer from Taiwan, China, known for their exceptional ability to transform spaces into refined modern residences. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of materials and spatial planning, Shan Chin Lee creates designs that seamlessly integrate with their natural surroundings. Their work showcases a mastery of precision, proportion, and smart integration, balancing aesthetics and function to deliver unparalleled living experiences.About PU Zhen Interior DesignPU Zhen Interior Design specializes in luxury residential and commercial interiors, offering tailored design and space planning services. The team transforms client visions into refined living environments with a focus on material quality, spatial aesthetics, and functional elegance. Services include residential design, commercial spaces such as offices and retail, precise space planning, and professional design consultation. Each project is crafted to balance style and practicality, creating customized scenes that reflect individual lifestyles. The studio values craftsmanship and detail, delivering timeless interiors that resonate with comfort, beauty, and a distinct sense of place.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for superior design capabilities. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting pioneering projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and participate with their own groundbreaking projects at https://interiorinnovationaward.com

