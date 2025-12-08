Luna Alpina by Arman Auzhanov Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Luna Alpina

Innovative Packaging Design Inspired by the Moon and Space Receives Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Luna Alpina by Arman Auzhanov as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the excellence and innovation embodied in the Luna Alpina packaging design, setting it apart within the competitive packaging industry.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance packaging standards. Luna Alpina's award-winning design demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in packaging solutions.Luna Alpina's packaging design stands out in the market with its unique features and benefits. The design incorporates a deep lens Fresnel that creates a captivating effect of a voluminous iridescent moon, along with hot foil and Braille glossy varnish that glows under ultraviolet light. The label, made from a special material with a velvet effect and millions of glittering crystals, adds to the design's premium appeal. The personalized mold for the bottle, slightly tinted glass, and transparent T-shape closure with a black leg further contribute to the packaging's distinctive and luxurious image.Winning the Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds significant implications for Arman Auzhanov and the Luna Alpina brand. This recognition serves as motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. It may also inspire further exploration and advancements in packaging design within the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Luna Alpina packaging design at:About Eurasia EliteEurasia Elite LLC is a producer of strong alcohol from Qazaqstan, that has its own production base providing a full cycle from the fields of high-quality wheat till the plant for its processing and a plant for strong alcohol production. Special attention is paid to the products quality. Eurasia Elite practices the zero emission green concept, keeps the long-term goal of carbon neutrality and pays attention to the development of the environment.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of packaging design. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. With a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

