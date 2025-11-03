Noosh by TheYaar Studio Inc. Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Noosh

TheYaar Studio Inc.'s Noosh Crafted Gin Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

TheYaar Studio Inc. has been announced as a Silver winner in the prestigious A' Design Award for their exceptional packaging design work titled Noosh . The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, celebrating excellence and innovation within the industry.The Silver A' Design Award for Noosh showcases the relevance and impact of TheYaar Studio Inc.'s design within the packaging industry. By seamlessly blending Persian heritage with modern craftsmanship, Noosh appeals to consumers seeking authentic and culturally rich experiences. This recognition highlights the growing demand for packaging that not only protects the product but also tells a compelling story, engaging consumers on a deeper level.Noosh's award-winning packaging design is a testament to TheYaar Studio Inc.'s creativity and attention to detail. The intricate illustration, inspired by Persian architecture and featuring an isometric perspective, creates a visually striking and tactile experience. The use of metallized print labels adds depth and elegance, while the unique storytelling variations for each bottle and flavor offer a distinct journey into Persian culture.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a catalyst for TheYaar Studio Inc. to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By showcasing the power of heritage-inspired design on an international stage, Noosh has the potential to inspire a new wave of culturally rich and immersive packaging experiences. TheYaar Studio Inc. remains committed to crafting designs that not only protect and promote products but also foster meaningful connections between brands and consumers.Noosh was brought to life by the talented team at TheYaar Studio Inc., including Creative Director Sogol Zameni, Design Director Asal Farshchi, Motion Designer Babak Khalili, and 3D Designer Soroush Talaiee. Their collective expertise and passion for storytelling through design have been instrumental in creating this award-winning packaging.Interested parties may learn more about Noosh and TheYaar Studio Inc.'s award-winning design at:About TheYaar Studio Inc.TheYaar Studio is an independent creative practice founded by Asal Farshchi and Sogol Zameni. Rooted in graphic design, visual identity, and content creation, the studio values imagination as the heart of its process. For them, creativity is not just a tool, it is a way of seeing the world differently. The name TheYaar, meaning friend in Persian, reflects their collaborative spirit and deep connection, with each other, their craft, and their audience. TheYaar Studio is a space where ideas grow freely, stories take shape, and design becomes a bridge between brands and meaningful human experience.About Noosh SpiritsNoosh is a craft gin brand inspired by Persian heritage, blending centuries-old traditions with modern craftsmanship. Rooted in a deep connection to the land, Noosh carefully selects botanicals such as Persian saffron and Persian rose, ensuring each ingredient embodies both rarity and cultural significance. With a commitment to authenticity, Noosh reimagines traditional Persian flavors through meticulous distillation, offering a refined spirit that extends beyond the glass. Each bottle represents an immersive experience, where ancient narratives and contemporary innovation meet, honoring the past while embracing the future.About TheYaar StudioTheYaar is a creative studio that not only showcases artistic talents but also stands as a symbol of determination and dedication. The name "TheYaar," which translates to "friend" in Persian, represents the deep connection they share. As artists and designers, Asal Farshchi and Sogol Zameni have always viewed imagination as the core of their craft. They dreamed of a world where art knew no borders, where creativity could flourish freely. In a society where women's contributions in certain fields are sometimes overlooked, these two friends joined forces to establish TheYaar.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable packaging designs that demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet stringent criteria across multiple dimensions. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity, ultimately making a positive impact on everyday life and pushing the boundaries of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

