New Study Reveals Where Graduates of Top Universities Are Finding Jobs

Where do graduates of top universities find jobs?

A new study by American Caldwell reveals the most common employers around the world, unveiling where graduates of top universities find jobs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Caldwell today released a first-of-its-kind analysis revealing where graduates of top universities are employed. Drawing on LinkedIn career data from hundreds of institutions across the United States, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and South America, the firm identified the corporations and industries that most frequently hire graduates from leading universities.

The study highlights the top employers and industries in each region worldwide. Its methodology is based on analyzing graduate employment patterns across multiple universities in each region, using LinkedIn data to determine the most common employers among alumni. To illustrate these findings, job circles were created to visualize employment trends for four representative universities per region.

From a global perspective, the technology and finance sectors dominate graduate destinations, though regional context plays a significant role: graduates in the United States and Asia are more likely to join technology firms, while those in Africa and Oceania tend to pursue careers in finance. Government positions remain prominent in the Middle East, and freelancing is on the rise in South America.

“We wanted to evaluate universities in each region of the world to see where the graduates end up working. At the end of the day, that is a major reason people go to college. We found that the companies hiring these graduates vary quite a bit by region, but we are seeing some companies show up over and over again, illustrating the global impact of American technology companies.” said N. Alexander Kader, Partner at American Caldwell. This analysis provides a window into what happens after college by revealing where graduates from elite universities are employed.

