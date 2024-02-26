The Most Googled College in Every State

A new study by market research firm American Caldwell reveals the most googled college in every state, unveiling interest in America’s higher education

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Caldwell has released its most recent study, “Mapped: The Most Googled College in Every State.” At its core, the study leverages Google search data to offer insights into America’s educational preferences by revealing the public’s interest level, as opposed to traditional academic prestige.

As a higher education market research firm, American Caldwell delivers customized, data-driven insights to global educational institutions, enhancing strategic growth and visibility. Known for its Global University Visibility (GUV) rankings, the firm provides educational institutions with customized research data to empower informed decision-making in higher education.

By emphasizing public interest as its approach, the study illuminates the popularity of higher education institutions across the United States, including prestigious Ivy League schools and key regional players. By evaluating and calculating monthly search volumes for major colleges and universities in every state, including the District of Columbia, the most sought-after institutions were revealed.

“We found that the results reveal a diverse range of interests: flagship public universities often dominate search trends due to their combination of athletic programs and popularity, while in other regions, liberal arts colleges and specialized schools attract more attention,” says N. Alexander Kader, Partner at American Caldwell. “The Ivy League has a strong presence on this list, with the exception of the University of Pennsylvania, which was narrowly surpassed by Penn State in terms of search volume.”

Though many of the results were anticipated, there were a few surprises. For example, in Washington DC, Howard University is the most Googled university – not Georgetown University, which is among the top-ranked institutions in the world.

Likewise, in Texas, Rice University, which has fewer than 5,000 students, is the state’s most searched-for institution despite Texas having several universities with 10 times as many students.

The team was also surprised to see that in Virginia, relative newcomer Liberty University is the most Googled in the state, even though the state is home to some of America’s oldest institutions, like William & Mary founded in 1693 and University of Virginia founded by Thomas Jefferson.

The Top Ten Most Googled Universities in America:

1. Harvard University

2. Stanford University

3. Columbia University

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Yale University

6. Pennsylvania State University

7. University of Pennsylvania

8. Cornell University

9. Northwestern University

10. Purdue University

To see the full 50-state list of the most popular colleges, visit https://americancaldwell.com/f/mapped-the-most-googled-college-in-every-state---see-who-made-it.

About American Caldwell

American Caldwell, publisher of the GUV rankings, is a leading global higher education market research firm based in Washington DC. American Caldwell partners with universities to provide educational institutions worldwide with customized, data-driven insights and research, enabling them to make informed decisions that elevate institutional visibility and drive strategic growth. To learn more, visit https://www.americancaldwell.com.

