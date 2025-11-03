128 Assets Ltd Named Multi-Category Finalist at the UK Small Business Awards 2025 for Innovation and Impact.

Selina Jayne Weaver, Founder of 128 Assets Ltd, recognised as a 2025 UK Small Business Awards finalist for Best Financial Services Business.

128 Assets Ltd, led by founder Selina Jayne Weaver, LLB (Hons), named finalist in four UK Small Business Awards categories for global innovation and excellence.

Being recognised across four award categories is an honour. It proves that purpose-driven entrepreneurship and innovation can create real, lasting impact far beyond borders” — Selina Jayne Weaver, LLB (Hons). Founder of 128 EB-5 & 128 Assets Ltd

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 128 Assets Ltd , a UK-based global wealth and legacy solutions firm, has been announced as a multi-category finalist at the UK Small Business Awards 2025, recognised for its pioneering approach to modern wealth creation and international legacy planning.The company has been shortlisted in four prestigious categories:Best New BusinessBest Financial Services BusinessBest Small BusinessFemale Entrepreneur of the Year (for founder Selina Jayne Weaver, LLB (Hons))A Rising Force in Global Wealth ArchitectureFounded by Selina Jayne Weaver, 128 Assets Ltd has rapidly built a reputation for redefining the boundaries of wealth management and legacy planning. Through a model Selina calls Modern Wealth Architecture, the company bridges the gap between traditional financial systems and the new economy — offering bespoke global solutions that combine citizenship and residency-by-investment programs, high-value life insurance, alternative investments such as litigation funding and fine art, and long-term legacy structuring.“We built 128 Assets to meet the needs of a global generation that no longer defines wealth by borders,” says Weaver. “Our clients want freedom, stability, and purpose — we provide all three through intelligent, ethical, and forward-thinking structures.”Partnering with the Future: Calvary Water Recycling EB-5 Project 128 Assets Ltd proudly serves as agent recruitment partner (UK & EMEA) for the Calvary Water Recycling EB-5 Project — a U.S. government-approved (I-956F) rural investment initiative that provides vital water recycling resources for the oil and gas industry across the Permian Basin in Texas.The project represents one of the fastest routes to U.S. residency through the EB-5 visa program while directly contributing to sustainable infrastructure in the American energy sector. Calvary’s system of satellite water recycling facilities reduces environmental waste, supports responsible resource management, and strengthens local economies across the Permian Basin — one of the most productive energy regions in the world.“Partnering with Calvary reflects our belief that profitable investment and environmental stewardship can, and should, coexist,” explains Weaver. “This is the kind of opportunity that defines the new era of wealth — impact-driven, globally conscious, and structurally sound.”Small Business, Global ReachWhile headquartered in the United Kingdom, 128 Assets Ltd operates across Dubai, the Middle East, the United States, Europe, and Africa, positioning the brand as an international bridge between investors, opportunities, and purpose-driven innovation.Despite being a small, lean business, 128 Assets has proven that size is no measure of influence. Through strategic partnerships, strong values, and visionary leadership, the company continues to make big waves on the global stage, redefining what’s possible for boutique firms in the financial services and investment landscape.Empowering a New Paradigm of Wealth CreationWeaver’s leadership philosophy blends strategic precision with spiritual intelligence — a unique combination that has captured the attention of both traditional investors and next-generation entrepreneurs. Drawing on her background in law, business strategy, and executive coaching, she has built 128 Assets Ltd on five foundational pillars she calls The Modern Dynasty Method™:Freedom of Movement — securing sovereignty through global citizenship and residency strategies.Infinite Banking — leveraging high-value life insurance for protection, preservation, and proliferation of wealth.Yield-Focused Alternative Investments — accessing high-return, asset-backed opportunities such as litigation finance and private credit.Tangible Legacy Assets — anchoring wealth in physical, enduring value through gold, fine art, and collectables.Trust Architecture — creating multigenerational wealth frameworks through dynastic trusts and foundation structures.This integrated approach empowers families, entrepreneurs, and investors to build what Weaver describes as “a dynasty designed for the modern world — ethical, adaptive, and borderless.”Recognition of Vision and IntegrityThe UK Small Business Awards 2025 recognise excellence, innovation, and community impact among independent British enterprises. For 128 Assets Ltd, the nominations serve as validation of years of vision, determination, and purpose-led leadership.“Being recognised across four award categories is an incredible honour — not just for me, but for what 128 Assets represents: the fusion of innovation, integrity, and purpose,” says Weaver. “My mission has always been to redefine what modern wealth creation looks like — to build dynasties rooted in sustainability, sovereignty, and social consciousness.”Beyond Business: The Author and AdvocateIn addition to leading 128 Assets, Selina Jayne Weaver is also an emerging author and thought leader. Her forthcoming titles, The Modern Dynasty Method™ and Raising the Dynasty – Children, Heirs, and Healers, explore the intersection of wealth, consciousness, and generational healing.Through her writing, Weaver shares her belief that true prosperity extends beyond material success — it is about creating a lineage of wisdom, empowerment, and impact. Her books form part of a larger educational initiative designed to help individuals transform adversity into legacy and align their financial success with their soul’s purpose.A Founder’s Journey of Resilience and PurposeWeaver’s personal story mirrors the values behind her company. From humble beginnings to becoming a multi-award-nominated founder and visionary, she has built 128 Assets Ltd on resilience, authenticity, and belief in human potential.“I want people to know that wealth is not just inherited — it can be built, consciously and intentionally, even from the ground up,” she says. “Every person has the capacity to become the architect of their own prosperity.”Her journey as a single mother of four and female founder in a traditionally male-dominated industry has inspired countless others to pursue entrepreneurship with courage and integrity. Her recognition as a finalist for Female Entrepreneur of the Year reflects not only her business acumen but her broader mission to empower women to take up space in the world of finance and legacy creation.Building a Legacy Beyond BordersThrough its cross-continental operations and partnerships, 128 Assets Ltd continues to expand its influence across the financial, sustainability, and citizenship sectors. The firm’s growing presence in Dubai, the Middle East, the United States, Europe, and Africa demonstrates the scalability of its boutique model and the growing global demand for values-driven wealth management.Each partnership and client relationship is guided by the company’s Latin motto — “Ex iustitia prosperitas”, meaning “From justice, prosperity.” This reflects the brand’s commitment to ethical practice, transparent collaboration, and the creation of wealth that serves both people and planet.Looking AheadAs 128 Assets Ltd celebrates its finalist status, the firm remains focused on future growth and the continued evolution of its Modern Dynasty Method™. Weaver hints at upcoming expansions into fintech-enabled legacy planning and educational platforms that merge technology, psychology, and finance to empower global investors.“Our next chapter is about accessibility and education,” she explains. “We’re not just helping people invest; we’re helping them understand wealth as energy, responsibility, and freedom. That’s how we’ll continue to grow — by leading with purpose.”About 128 Assets Ltd128 Assets Ltd is a UK-based wealth solutions intermediary and legacy architecture firm specialising in high-value protection, preservation, and proliferation strategies. Its five core pillars include freedom of movement, infinite banking, yield-focused alternative investments, tangible legacy assets, and trust architecture.Operating globally, the company’s guiding principle — “Ex iustitia prosperitas” (From justice, prosperity) — reflects its commitment to ethical wealth creation, sustainability, and the design of dynastic legacies that stand the test of time.About the UK Small Business Awards (UKSBA)The UK Small Business Awards (UKSBA) celebrate the innovation, resilience and excellence of entrepreneurs and independent businesses across the United Kingdom. Each year, the Awards honour companies that demonstrate outstanding growth, leadership and community impact — recognising the driving force small enterprises play in shaping the UK economy.The 2025 awards gala will be held on 13th December 2025, bringing together finalists, judges and industry leaders for an evening that celebrates entrepreneurial achievement and innovation.For more information, visit www.smallbusinessawardsuk.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.