128 Assets Ltd Appointed Agent Recruitment Partner for Cavalry Water Recycling EB-5 Project

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 128 EB-5 , part of 128 Assets Ltd , has announced its appointment as agent recruitment partner (UK and EMEA) for the Calvary EB-5 project, a government approved ( I-956F Approval) rural investment initiative that combines sustainability, probability and one of the fastest routes to U.S residency available today.The Cavalry project focuses on satellite water recycling facilities in the Permian Basin, Texas, a region at the heart of the U.S. energy sector. By recycling and treating millions of barrels of produced water each month, Cavalry reduces environmental strain, supports resource conservation, and underpins this stability of one of America’s most vital industries.A project with proven successCavalry’s leadership team has a strong track record of developing, operating, and scaling successful water recycling related projects across the Texas Permian Basin. Multiple facilities are already online, generating revenue and creating substantial employment opportunities currently standing at 387 jobs per project. These results mean EB-5 investors are joining a project with established infrastructure, real-world impact, and measurable success— a rarity in the EB-5 landscape, where many projects exist only on paper at the time of fundraising.More than cost-neutral, a profitable EB-5While most EB-5 projects are designed to be cost-neutral (investors typically see only a return on their original capital without profit), Cavalry breaks the mold. The project is structured to deliver not only capital security but also profitability. Investors gain the dual advantage of a pathway to U.S. residency and meaningful financial returns. This combination positions Cavalry as one of the most competitive EB-5 opportunities available in today’s market.Speed and security for investorsOne of the most attractive benefits of Cavalry is priority processing. Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, rural projects like Cavalry are eligible for expedited adjudication and reserved Visa set-asides, currently standing at 2000 per fiscal year in comparison to the TEA Urban projects, which has only 1000 visa set-asides per fiscal year. As a result, investors are typically seeing conditional green card approvals within 6 to 12 months with Cavalry rural project, compared to industry averages (TEA Urban projects) of 30 months or more.The project has full USCIS approval ( I-956F approval) and is structured to meet and exceed compliance requirements, providing additional security for investors navigating the complex U.S. immigration system.Access through 128 EB-5128 EB-5 is the agent recruitment partner authorise to represent Cavalr in the UK and EMEA markets. This partnership ensures that agents and investors work through a controlled high-standard process that reflects the caliber of both the project and the 128 brand.“Cavalry represents exactly what the EB-5 program was created for,” said Selina Jayne Weaver, LLB (Hons), MSc. Founder of 128 EB-5 & 128 Assets Ltd.“ it creates jobs , protects the environment, and delivers results. But beyond that, it stands apart as a approved & profitable EB-5. That rare combination of sustainability, speed, I-956F Approval and financial return gives investors and their families a true unique pathway to a U.S. future.”About the EB-5 programThe EB-5 immigrant investor program allows foreign nationals to obtain permanent residency in the United States by investing in job-creating projects. To qualify, investors must contribute a minimum of $800,000 into a project located in a rural or targeted employment area (TEA). Successful applicants and their immediate families can receive green cards, providing the right to live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S. Cavalry’s designation as a rural project unlocks priority processing and Visa set-asides, giving investors faster access to residency than most EB-5 alternatives.About 128 EB-5128 EB-5 is a specialist division of 128 Assets Ltd, a global investment and wealth solutions firm connecting clients and professional partners with secure, high-value opportunities across citizenship, residency, U/HNWI insurance, and alternative investments.As appointed agent recruitment partner (UK and EMEA) for the Cavalry EB-5 project, 128 EB-5 connects elite agents and their clients with government-approved, profitable Citizenship by Investment opportunities that unlock U.S. residency and long-term prosperity.128 Assets Ltd is founded and led by Selina Jayne Weaver, a UK Small Business Awards (UKSBA) finalist across four categories — Small Business of the Year, Best Financial Services Business, Best New Business, and Female Entrepreneur of the Year — recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership in the financial and investment sectors.

