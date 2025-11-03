CATRION Lounge Inaugurated at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam

An elegant design blending luxury and comfort, offering guests a relaxing pre-flight experience. Warm tones and wooden details reflect Saudi hospitality with a global touch. The lounge features comfortable spaces and panoramic views of the runway for a unique travel experience.

CATRION opens its new lounge at King Fahd International Airport, redefining airport hospitality with modern design, comfort, and sustainability.

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CATRION has officially inaugurated the new CATRION Lounge at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as part of its ongoing strategy to expand its presence across Saudi airports and redefine the hospitality experience in the travel sector through a concept that combines authenticity, comfort, and contemporary elegance.The new CATRION Lounge reflects the company’s vision to create interactive hospitality spaces that blend modern design with comfort, guided by the highest standards of quality and operational excellence. Spanning approximately 907 square meters, with an annual capacity of 650,000 guests, the lounge caters to first and business-class passengers of both local and international airlines, as well as members of their loyalty programmes and walk-in guests, offering a refined environment that ensures privacy, relaxation, and personalised service.The opening of the lounge in Dammam builds on CATRION’s strategy to elevate hospitality experiences within Saudi airports and expand its services in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to advance the tourism and aviation sectors and enhance the overall quality of life for travellers and visitors.The new facility embodies CATRION’s commitment to sustainability as a core pillar of its corporate philosophy, integrating responsible principles across design, operations, and the guest experience. This approach reinforces the company’s role in supporting the national transformation towards more sustainable operational practices that enhance efficiency and elevate hospitality standards across the Kingdom.The lounge also represents CATRION’s contemporary identity, which places the guest experience at the centre of every detail. Its design reflects the spirit of Saudi hospitality with a global outlook, providing travellers with a seamless and enriching journey from arrival to departure.CATRION affirmed that the inauguration of the new lounge marks a key milestone in its continuous efforts to advance airport hospitality and strengthen its position as a leading national provider of integrated catering and hospitality solutions, built on more than four decades of excellence, innovation, and sustainability.About CATRION:CATRION is a global leader in in-flight catering and integrated hospitality services, with over four decades of expertise. The company is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, delivering tailored solutions that meet the needs of both public and private sector clients. Through investments in advanced technologies, strategic partnerships, and sustainable practices, CATRION continues to reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading companies in catering and hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.