Building Equipment Contractors Market to Expand at a 6.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4195.91 Billion

How Much Is The Building Equipment Contractors Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for building equipment contractors has seen vigorous growth. There is a projected growth from $3113.67 billion in 2024 to $3292.02 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This robust growth observed in the historic phase can be credited to factors like the flourishing construction industry, rapid urbanization and infrastructure evolution, robust government investments, and stringent environmental regulations.

The market size for building equipment contractors is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, increasing to a value of $4195.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth anticipated in the forecast period can be credited to eco-friendly building techniques, intelligent building technologies, prefabricated and modular construction, workforce scarcity, and the demand for infrastructure enhancement and upkeep. The forecast period is also expected to exhibit key trends such as the integration of telematics and the internet of things (iot), building information modeling (bim), installation of renewable energy sources, the incorporation of robotics and automation, and the implementation of advanced safety procedures.

What Are The Factors Driving The Building Equipment Contractors Market?

The need for new residential and commercial buildings is anticipated to surge in response to a swiftly expanding urban populace in the future. The UN World Urbanization Prospects report predicts that over two-thirds (60%) of the global residents will inhabit cities by 2050. Significant opportunities are likely to emerge in Asian nations like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, known for their growing appeal for export-oriented manufacturing. As per the World Bank, South Asia's urban populace is projected to escalate by 250 million by 2030. This accelerated urbanization is set to ramp up the demand for fresh infrastructure, thereby propelling the building equipment contractor market throughout the forecasted timeframe.

Who Are The Major Players In The Building Equipment Contractors Market?

Major players in the Building Equipment Contractors include:

• KONE Corporation

• Comfort Systems USA Inc.

• Balfour Beatty plc

• Fletcher Building Ltd.

• Vinci SA

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp

• Morgan Sindall Group plc

• Integrated Electrical Services Inc.

• Astaldi S.p.A.

• Johnson Controls International plc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Building Equipment Contractors Market?

Primary businesses in the building equipment contractor sector are steadily concentrating on advancing smart wearable technology to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity at construction sites. Smart wearables are carving out a niche in the building equipment contractor industry and at the hands of supervisors to observe operations. Typically, wearable devices encompass a computer or electronic device worn on the body‍, protective personal equipment, or clothing. Wearables such as smart caps, badges, and biometric sensors gather real-time data including location, impact, motion, temperature, and vital signs. As an example, in 2023, Masimo, a US medical technology firm, unveiled the Masimo Freedom smartwatch - an innovative product aimed at transforming the wearable technology sector by offering individuals the ability to monitor their personal health and privacy meticulously and consistently. It also flaunts a pioneering hardware feature designed to minimise radiation and protect against privacy breaches.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Building Equipment Contractors Market Share?

The building equipment contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors, Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors, Other Building Equipment Contractors

2) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

3) By Mode: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors: Residential Electrical Contractors, Commercial Electrical Contractors, Industrial Electrical Contractors

2) By Plumbing: Residential Plumbing Contractors, Commercial Plumbing Contractors, Specialized Plumbing Contractors (Sewer Or Gas Plumbing)

3) By Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors: HVAC System Installation Contractors, HVAC Maintenance Contractors, Refrigeration Contractors

4) By Other Building Equipment Contractors: Elevator And Escalator Contractors, Fire Protection System Contractors, Lighting System Contractors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Building Equipment Contractors Market?

In 2024, the Building Equipment Contractors market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America. The market report extensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

