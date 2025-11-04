Portable Toilet Rental Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Portable Toilet Rental Market In 2025?

The portable toilet rentals market size has shown significant growth lately. Its size is predicted to surge from $19.75 billion in 2024 to $21.25 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth during the historical period could be due to increased demand in events and festivals, growth in the construction sector, heightened awareness about sanitation, compliance with regulations, and activities related to tourism and recreation.

In the upcoming years, the portable toilet rentals market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated worth of $29.92 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Several factors are driving this predicted growth for the forecast period, including global events and sports activities, increased expansion in the construction industry, readiness for pandemics, environmental sustainability, and government initiatives. Additional prominent trends that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period include market consolidation, the proposition of services in remote locations, utilization of e-commerce and online platforms, the adoption of rental subscription models, and strict adherence to health and safety regulations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Portable Toilet Rental Market?

The forecasted growth of the portable toilet rental market is likely to be fueled by the rising popularity of public gatherings at outdoor events, exhibitions, and festivals. Construction sites, outdoor concerts, and festivals make use of the toilet rental and cleaning services offered by the portable toilet rental industry. For example, the 2023 outdoor participation trends report published by the Outdoor Foundation, a US non-profit organization, indicated that in 2022, outdoor recreation participants grew by 2.3%, totaling a record-breaking 168.1 million people. This represented 55% of the US population aged 6 and older. Given these trends, as public gatherings at outdoor events, exhibitions, and festivals become more popular, the need for portable toilet rentals is likely to surge.

Who Are The Key Players In The Portable Toilet Rental Industry?

Major players in the Portable Toilet Rental include:

• Satellite Industries Inc.

• B&B Portable Toilets LLC

• United Rentals Inc.

• Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

• United Site Services Inc.

• Best Portable Toilets Inc.

• Service Sanitation Inc.

• PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation

• Andy Gump Inc.

• Honey Bucket Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Portable Toilet Rental Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the portable toilet market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative models of portable toilets. For instance, in September 2023, The Greater Chennai Corporation rolled out 15 mobile toilets exclusively for women, each intended for a specific zone. These truck-mounted toilets will be located in areas with a high volume of traffic, including bus stops, train stations, and intersections. The Municipal Administration Minister, K N Nehru, launched this initiative at Ripon, with an objective to enhance the access to sanitary facilities for women in crowded areas.

What Segments Are Covered In The Portable Toilet Rental Market Report?

The portable toilet rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Vacuum Technology, Gravity Based Technology, Other Technologies (Pressure assisted, Dual)

2) By Material: Plastic, Polyethylene, PVC, Silicone, Other Materials

3) By Accessibility: Wheel, Without Wheel

4) By Product Type: Standard, Deluxe, Handicap

5) By Application: Construction, Recreational, Special Event, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Vacuum Technology: Vacuum Toilets, Portable Vacuum Systems

2) By Gravity Based Technology: Gravity Toilets, Holding Tanks

3) By Other Technologies: Pressure Assisted Toilets, Dual Flush Toilets

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Portable Toilet Rental Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market in portable toilet rentals. The research report on the portable toilet rental market encompassed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

