Positive Material Identification Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region & Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company's Positive Material Identification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Positive Material Identification Market?

The positive material identification market size has seen significant expansion in the last few years. The forecast suggests an increase from $3.07 billion in 2024 to $3.26 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include safety and quality assurance, industrial evolution, metal processing and fabrication, applications in aerospace and defense, and growth in oil and gas sector.

The positive material identification market is projected to witness impressive expansion in the coming years. The market value is estimated to reach $4.38 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as influence in pharmaceuticals, quality management in construction, expansion of global trade, advancements in spectroscopy, and the expansion of the recycling industry. Key trends expected during this period involve improvement in handheld devices, incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analytics, concentration on industry-specific solutions, surge in mobile and cloud integration, and improved non-destructive testing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Positive Material Identification Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the oil and gas industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the positive material identification (PMI) market. Activities such as hydrocarbon exploration, data gathering, drilling, production, refining, distribution, and transportation in the oil and gas industry necessitate the use of PMI for quality assurance and safety compliance. This makes PMI a vital part of both production and asset integrity management in this sector. The United States Energy Information Administration, a principal agency of the United States Federal Statistical System, reported a rise of 4% (4.9 billion cubic feet per day [Bcf/d]) in the United States' natural gas production in 2022, bringing the average to 119 Bcf/d. This is an indication of how the oil and gas industries are contributing to the growth of the positive material identification market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Positive Material Identification Market?

Major players in the Positive Material Identification include:

• Olympus Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Ametek Inc.

• Malvern Panalytical

• SGS S.A.

• Bureau Veritas

• Intertek Group plc.

• Applus+

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Positive Material Identification Market?

Leading businesses involved in the positive material identification (PMI) market are dedicating their efforts towards creating next-level analyzers leveraging smart and cloud-based technologies. These advancements will enhance real-time data scrutiny, escalate precision in identifying materials, simplify compliance reporting processes, and allow easy incorporation with existing enterprise systems for improved workflow administration. Substantial progress in material analysis capabilities can be seen with the emergence of next-gen XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyzers equipped with smart and cloud-connected technology. For example, Evident, a scientific solutions provider based in Japan, introduced their Vanta Max and Core Handheld XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) analyzers in January 2024. This signals a major breakthrough in portable elemental analysis technology, targeting sectors such as mining, recycling, and environmental testing.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Positive Material Identification Market Report?

The positive material identificationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Equipment, Services

2) By Form Factor: Portable Analyzers, Benchtop Analyzers

3) By Technique: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) )

4) By Industry: Oil And Gas, Metals And Heavy Machinery, Automotive, Scrap Recycling, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment: Handheld XRF Analyzers, Portable Spectrometers, Desktop Analyzers, Optical Emission Spectrometers

2) By Services: On-Site Material Testing, Laboratory Testing Services, Consulting And Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Positive Material Identification Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for Positive Material Identification. The market's projected growth status is included in the report. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

