DeepJudge Raises $41.2M Series A for Enterprise Search AI Platform; Selected by Freshfields & Other Leading Law Firms

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepJudge , the platform of choice for law firms seeking to differentiate through AI-powered access to institutional knowledge, today announced it has raised US$41.2 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round led by Felicis, with continued support from existing investor Coatue. The company, which grew revenues by over 500% year-over-year, will use the funds to accelerate product development and scale market adoption in the US and UK.As part of this momentum, Freshfields , a global elite law firm that advises the world's leading national and multinational corporations and financial institutions on business-critical challenges, has selected DeepJudge as a core component of its AI and knowledge strategy after a detailed evaluation process.Gil Perez, Chief Innovation Officer at Freshfields, said, “Innovation at Freshfields is about strengthening how we work and preparing for what’s next. DeepJudge supports that by enabling responsible, targeted use of proprietary knowledge and powering bespoke AI workflows tailored to our standards. It will enhance our ability to deliver for clients as the legal industry evolves.”Alongside Freshfields, a growing roster of top-tier law firms has chosen DeepJudge to power their AI and knowledge initiatives. These include Holland & Knight, a U.S.-based Am Law 100 firm with more than 2,200 lawyers across 34 offices worldwide, recognized for its strength in regulatory, litigation, and transactional matters, and Cozen O’Connor, an international law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with more than 825 attorneys across 30 offices. The new customer announcements also included ArentFox Schiff, a leading national law and lobbying firm with over 650 lawyers and policy professionals across eight U.S. cities, and Schoenherr, a tech-forward full-service law firm, with a strong footprint across Central and Eastern Europe, that serves local and international clients on complex commercial matters. They join previously announced customers, such as Gunderson Dettmer, CMS Switzerland, Homburger, and Lenz & Staehlin.Built on top of a powerful enterprise search engine, DeepJudge connects a firm’s document management system, email, intranet, and client portals to powerful retrieval-augmented AI agents—without requiring data to be moved. Founded by Paulina Grnarova, Kevin Roth, and Yannic Kilcher, former Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich, DeepJudge empowers legal professionals with instant access to the full scale of intelligence found in their firm’s full corpus of documents and knowledge.Top-tier practices rely on DeepJudge to turn millions of precedent matters into real-time insight while fully respecting existing security and compliance controls. DeepJudge deeply integrates with the vast array of firms existing knowledge and makes it continuously and securely accessible to users as well as AI agents.“DeepJudge stands out in a crowded AI landscape because it is laser-focused on one thing: making search better,” said Andrei Salajan, Director of Legal Tech & Innovation at Schoenherr. “What differentiates our firm is our people, experience, and expertise. With DeepJudge, we can surface and reuse the vast knowledge of our lawyers—at scale and in context. We expect it to fit seamlessly into our solutions portfolio and to further advance our strategic AI initiatives by providing modern, frictionless access to our know-how.”What separates DeepJudge from other LLM-based products is their proprietary retrieval engine built for the legal world.“In legal AI, accurate retrieval matters more than anything else: if your system can’t surface the exact piece of knowledge in the moment it’s needed, every subsequent step will break down,” said Paulina Grnarova, CEO of DeepJudge. “Generic RAG engines fall apart when confronted with messy, permission-walled legal data. We built DeepJudge as a secure, precision retrieval layer purpose-built for law, so generative models can reason confidently on the right context every time.”“Legal teams are done experimenting with siloed chatbots. They need AI that is deeply wired into their own knowledge so lawyers can move faster, win business, and still meet the bar for confidentiality,” said Viviana Faga, General Partner at Felicis. “DeepJudge’s technical rigor, impressive research, and traction prove they are the platform firms want to work with. We are excited to support DeepJudge as they equip legal teams with the latest AI tooling.”Recently named the #1 Legal AI tool in a global law firm survey by SKILLS.law and recognized by Legal Technology Hub as the likely category leader within one to three years, DeepJudge boasts outstanding 80-90% active usage across its customer base—meeting surging demand for AI-native legal tools as firms race to transform knowledge into competitive advantage.About DeepJudgeDeepJudge is the core AI platform for legal professionals. Powered by world-class enterprise search that serves up immediate access to all of the institutional knowledge in your firm, DeepJudge enables you to build entire AI applications, encapsulate multi-step workflows, and even implement LLM agents. DeepJudge founders are ex-Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich and our leadership team has held senior roles at Thomson Reuters, Casetext, Kira Systems and more. Our mission is to empower teams of lawyers to better harness their collective knowledge, enabling them to focus on the strategic aspects of their work. Learn more at www.deepjudge.ai

