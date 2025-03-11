DeepJudge Unveils Legal AI Workflows — the First to Seamlessly Connect AI to the Full Scale of Firms’ Internal Data

The company’s law firm customers are building their AI strategies on DeepJudge, providing their AI apps and agents with instant, trusted institutional knowledge

With DeepJudge AI Workflows, we can connect LLMs and AI agents to everything we’ve ever worked on—unlocking entirely new possibilities.” — Joe Green, Chief Innovation Officer at Gunderson Dettmer

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepJudge , the AI-powered legal search platform, today announced the launch of AI Workflows , a groundbreaking suite of AI agents and applications with instant, accurate access to all internal firm data. This marks a major leap forward in legal AI, enabling law firms to build AI-powered workflows that are deeply tailored to their specific needs—without requiring firms to restructure or upload their data. Alongside this launch, DeepJudge is proud to welcome new customers, including Gunderson Dettmer, CMS Switzerland, and more.Paulina Grnarova, CEO of DeepJudge, commented: "AI should work for you—not make you work for it. Too many vendors require firms to ‘clean up their data’ before AI delivers value. That’s not solving the problem, it’s shifting the burden. But legal teams don’t work with perfectly structured information, and AI shouldn’t require it either. Like a human, AI must navigate fragmented, inherited, and unstructured data without adding extra work. DeepJudge rethinks retrieval from the ground up to handle real-world legal complexity."DeepJudge AI Workflows are built on top of the company’s powerful enterprise search engine, developed by Grnarova, Kilcher, and Roth, all ex-Google AI researchers and PhDs in AI. Unlike traditional search, DeepJudge’s platform understands content, context, relevance, and institutional knowledge, allowing legal professionals to instantly find and leverage their firm’s collective expertise.Nick Zaugg, Dispute Resolution Partner at CMS Switzerland, emphasized this advantage: “What sets DeepJudge apart is how quick and painless it is to leverage your firm’s own knowledge base. Clients come to us for our past expertise, built up over years. That expertise lives in our documents, and so they are the essential starting point for our AI-driven client work product.”AI Workflows: The Foundation for AI-Powered Legal InnovationDeepJudge’s AI Workflows platform introduces:• Built-in AI Workflows that streamline legal tasks from search to action. The suite also includes workflows that leverage full access to prior work product, such as determining whether opposing counsel has previously agreed to a specific clause.• AI Workflow Builder, a low-code / no-code interface that allows firms to create custom AI-powered applications, multi-step workflows, and implement LLM agents.Joe Green, Chief Innovation Officer at Gunderson Dettmer, highlighted the significance of search as the backbone of AI adoption: “Instead of hunting for documents to upload to an AI platform, everything you need is already there. What excites me most is how DeepJudge search powers our AI strategy. Fast, efficient, and compliant access to the right information is the foundation for AI applications that help us do more with our knowledge base. With DeepJudge AI Workflows, we can connect LLMs and AI agents to everything we’ve ever worked on—unlocking entirely new possibilities.”Why Legal AI Needs Enterprise-Grade SearchYannic Kilcher, CTO of DeepJudge, explained the fundamental challenges of enterprise search and why it forms the critical layer for legal AI applications: “Much of the work in building AI apps is handling the data integration, data governance and finding the right information for any query. Legal data is trapped in silos—legacy databases, document management systems, SaaS platforms, and collaboration tools. Extracting and indexing this data, while maintaining security at scale, is the critical challenge of making Legal AI work. A search engine that does this doubles as both your critical tool for empowering your teams, and also as your intelligence layer for building and orchestrating apps and agents.”DeepJudge’s platform solves these problems by providing seamless integration with firm systems, respecting existing security and access permissions. This makes it a critical tool for AI adoption and allows for the scalability required for enterprise-level AI.Oz Benamram, a well-known legal innovation leader who has held senior roles at multiple Global 100 firms, emphasized DeepJudge’s strategic importance: “Since everyone will soon have access to all the public information in the world, what sets firms apart is their own private knowledge. To access our internal data for AI applications, we need a great search engine. DeepJudge is critical to achieving high-quality results for our AI innovation initiatives.”Fully Transparent and Customizable Workflows for Generative AIDeepJudge’s AI Workflows are fully transparent and customizable, allowing firms to not only access their data but also tailor AI outputs to meet their specific needs, creating maximum value. Catherine Kosten, Head of AI and LegalTech at Homburger, a leading Swiss law firm, noted, “The DeepJudge Workflow platform enables us to create AI applications tailored to our different departments, ensuring that AI adoption is driven by practical use cases. As Head of AI, I value the ability to develop workflows that directly address the needs of each team—this flexibility is key to making AI truly useful across the firm.”Trusted by Leading Law FirmsThe company is committed to working closely with customers to refine and expand the product’s capabilities. Lenz & Staehelin, one of Switzerland’s leading law firms, has played a pivotal role in shaping AI Workflows. “Since launch, we’ve seen a 90% adoption rate among our legal professionals,” said Fedor Poskriakov from Lenz & Staehelin. “We’re using DeepJudge to help our team access crucial knowledge more efficiently, uncover insights with greater ease and deliver more value to our clients. It’s helping us take our firm to the next level.”DeepJudge will showcase AI Workflows in a live customer webinar featuring Gunderson Dettmer on March 18, 2025. Interested firms can register to attend at https://deepjudge.ai About DeepJudgeDeepJudge is the core AI platform for legal professionals. Powered by world-class enterprise search that serves up immediate access to all of the institutional knowledge in your firm, DeepJudge enables you to build entire AI applications, encapsulate multi-step workflows, and even implement LLM agents. DeepJudge founders are ex-Google researchers with PhDs in AI from ETH Zurich and our leadership team has held senior roles at Thomson Reuters, Casetext, Agiloft and more. Our mission is to empower teams of lawyers to better harness their collective knowledge, enabling them to focus on the strategic aspects of their work.

