Bridges Market to Grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2025-2029

What Is The Bridges Market Size And Growth?

The market size of bridges has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. It is expected to increase from $118.17 billion in 2024 to $124.37 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors like government expenditure, urban growth, industrialization, a surge in population, and the expansion of trade.

The market size for bridges is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, increasing to $162.61 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth expected during the forecast period is linked to factors such as sustainable and smart infrastructure, resilience, adaptability, the incorporation of renewable energy, and the use of advanced materials. The forecast period is likely to see many trends including public-private collaborations, modular and prefabricated building techniques, aesthetic design and landscaping, implementation of AI and automation, and the construction of floating bridges.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bridges Market?

The global advancement in infrastructure developments is projected to accelerate the expansion of the bridges market. Infrastructure, constituting physical structures and organization establishments necessary for businesses and societal functioning, includes constructs like buildings, roads, power resources, and bridges. These elements foster the sustainable operation of both households and corporations. Bridges form part of the vital physical systems instrumental in regulating escalating traffic. For instance, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a rise of 16.5% or £1,771 million ($2,224 million) in new construction orders in the second quarter of 2024 as opposed to the first quarter of the same year, in August 2024. This increment was largely led by private commercial new work and new infrastructure work, witnessing rises of 15.1% or £503 million ($637 million) and 23.4% or £389 million ($490 million) respectively. Consequently, heightened investments in infrastructure development will aid the future growth of the bridges market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bridges Market?

Major players in the Bridges include:

• ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• Balfour Beatty plc

• China Communications Construction Company Limited

• China Railway Group Limited

• Fluor Corporation

• Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

• Kiewit Corporation

• Samsung C&T Corporation

• VINCI S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bridges Market?

Prominent businesses in the bridges market are employing strategic partnership methods to amplify infrastructure growth and broaden their market dominance. The practice of strategic partnerships involves companies utilizing each other's strengths and assets for mutual gain and prosperity. For example, InQuik Inc., an inventive bridge company in the US, collaborated with Commercial Metals Company, a construction solutions provider also based in the US in June 2024. They collaborated to introduce the InQuik bridge solution throughout the United States. This cooperation will render sturdy, high-quality bridges more accessible and economical for communities, facilitating rapid scale-up for InQuik by capitalizing on CMC's extensive reach and manufacturing prowess.

How Is The Bridges Market Segmented?

The bridges market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Beam Bridge, Truss Bridge, Arch Bridge, Suspension Bridge, Cable-Stayed Bridge

2) By Material: Steel, Concrete, Composite Material

3) By Application: Road and Highway, Railway

Subsegments:

1) By Beam Bridge: Simple Beam Bridge, Continuous Beam Bridge, Cantilever Beam Bridge

2) By Truss Bridge: Pratt Truss Bridge, Warren Truss Bridge, Howe Truss Bridge

3) By Arch Bridge: Concrete Arch Bridge, Steel Arch Bridge, Masonry Arch Bridge

4) By Suspension Bridge: Main Cable Suspension Bridge, Hanger Suspension Bridge

5) By Cable-Stayed Bridge: Single Plane Cable-Stayed Bridge, Multiple Plane Cable-Stayed Bridge

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bridges Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the bridges market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

