Western Cape Mobility concludes 2025 Mobility Month

The Western Cape Mobility Department concluded Mobility Month on Friday 31 October 2025, with a congestion dialogue held at the Waterfront, in Cape Town. Bringing together business, academia, government, and transport industry partners, the dialogue explored practical, collaborative solutions to ease congestion and improve mobility across the province.

During a panel discussion, participants reflected on the economic and social impact of congestion, from lost productivity to reduced quality of life, and shared ideas for practical interventions that can be implemented by employers and the public sector.

Dr Obiora Nnene, representing the University of Cape Town, emphasised the importance of data and behavioural research in shaping effective congestion management strategies. “Understanding why people travel the way they do, and the barriers they face to changing those patterns, is critical. Evidence-based policies and pilot programmes can guide both government and employers toward sustainable mobility solutions,” he said.

Neil Slingers, Director: Transport Planning and Network Management at the City of Cape Town said, “Congestion cannot be solved by government alone, it requires collaboration between all sectors, including academia, business, and the public. We know we cannot build our way out of congestion, so we must examine what is working and what is not. This means making better use of existing infrastructure, identifying inefficiencies, adopting smart mobility solutions, improving freeway traffic management, and encouraging flexible work arrangements where possible.”

Vaughan Pierce, Head of Sustainability at Pick 'n Pay, noted that employers can make a measurable difference by rethinking work models and encouraging more sustainable travel habits among employees. “Even small shifts, such as staggered start times or incentivising public transport use, can have a big collective impact. In the retail sector, our teams often start early and finish late, which means they travel outside traditional peak hours. To support them, we provide dedicated staff transport to ensure their safety. By adapting work models in this way, employers can make a measurable difference in employees’ daily lives," said Pierce.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku highlighted that congestion is one of the most pressing challenges facing the province, but one that can be managed through shared responsibility and innovative partnerships.

“Congestion is not simply about traffic volumes, it is about how our cities are designed, the choices we make, and the alternatives available to us,” said Minister Sileku.

“Solving congestion starts with how we think about mobility. If we can shift our habits, embrace shared and public transport, and plan more efficiently, we can create a province where movement is safer, faster, and more sustainable. This requires all of society – business, academia, government and residents – to work together. When we move differently, we live differently.”

Throughout October, the Mobility Department implemented a range of initiatives under the Mobility Month banner. Highlights included:

Launch of the Operator Helpdesk on Wheels, bringing services directly to public transport operators across the province

Introduction of signage improvements for visually impaired road users and support for hearing-impaired persons to complete learner driver tests

Junior Traffic Training Centres launched to instil road safety awareness among young learners

Free vehicle safety checks offered to public transport, scholar transport, and private motorists

Scholar transport safety sessions held with operators, parents, and schools

Launch of Stellenbosch congestion-alleviation initiatives and community engagements to promote sustainable travel choices

Minister Sileku also reflected on ongoing flagship projects such as the Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme, which connects unemployed residents to job opportunities by providing free bus travel, and the Non-Motorised Transport Demonstration Town in Hermanus, which showcased safe and inclusive pedestrian and cycling routes.

In closing, Minister Sileku commended all partners for their active participation throughout Mobility Month, noting that meaningful progress depends on continued collaboration.

“The partnerships formed this month prove that progress is possible. We are building a mobility system that connects opportunity, reduces inequality, and supports growth. The Western Cape can lead the way, not by being defined by congestion, but by how we manage this issue," concluded Minister Sileku.

