Premier Alan Winde welcomes international partners to 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit

Premier Alan Winde warmly welcomes six official delegations from international partner regions to the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit (RLS).

From 2–5 November 2025, the RLS will be hosted by the Western Cape Government at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme, Growth through Economic Resilience.

The summit takes place every two years, with members gathering to strengthen regional partnerships and trade; share expertise in addressing common challenges; and advance mutual growth and sustainable development that will benefit their respective citizens.

The multilateral forum is made up of seven regions from across the world:

Western Cape (South Africa)

Bavaria (Germany)

Georgia (United States of America)

Québec (Canada)

São Paulo (Brazil)

Shandong (China)

Upper Austria (Austria)

Delegations attending the summit include governors, vice-governors, ministers, business representatives, scientific experts, and media.

“It is our profound privilege to host the 12th RLS in our beautiful province and Mother City. We are honoured to welcome our international partners, who for years have worked closely with us in building an inclusive, resilient, and jobs-rich economy,” said Premier Winde.

The Western Cape Government is taking decisive action to protect and drive investment, growth, and job creation in the province. International partnerships and initiatives such as the RLS are key to enhancing these priorities.

The Premier continued, “Our province works tirelessly to build an enabling environment for business, investment, and job creation, driven by sound governance, strong infrastructure development, energy reform, and a commitment to partnership. We believe that collaboration, especially between subnational governments, with the help of the private sector, academia, and civil society, is a powerful catalyst for growth. Provinces, regions, and states are increasingly having to step up and step in to address urgent challenges. If we stand together with our partners, we will be able to do more in addressing international challenges such as the current uncertain trade environment and domestic issues like safety and unemployment.”

The RLS deliberations will focus on six thematic areas:

Investment cooperation

Trade collaboration

Infrastructure development

Technology and innovation

Economic opportunity and workforce development

Cultural capital and sporting excellence

“Partnerships are instrumental to our shared success. We have enjoyed stable and strong relations with our regional partners for years, and through the 12th edition of the summit, we must take these relationships to new heights,” said Premier Winde.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA