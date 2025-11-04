Pharmaceutical Label Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pharmaceutical Label Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the size of the pharmaceutical label market. It is projected to rise from $6.76 billion in 2024 to $7.21 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth can be accredited to strict regulations within the industry, an escalation in pharmaceutical production, increasing concerns about counterfeiting, a greater focus on patient safety, and the globalization of pharmaceutical supply chains.

In the coming years, the pharmaceutical label market size is projected to experience robust growth, reaching $10.11 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The surge in the forecast period is due to an increase in usage of smart labels, a heightened interest in eco-friendly labeling solutions, a rising focus on consumer-oriented packaging, growing demand for tamper-proof labels, the broadening of personalized medicine, and incorporation of track-and-trace systems. Key trends for the forecast period incorporate smart packaging and track-and-trace solutions, tamper-proof and anti-forgery features, customization and variable data printing, adherence to regulatory standards, sustainability, and green labeling.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pharmaceutical Label Market?

The pharmaceutical label market is forecasted to grow, driven by the rising launch of pharmaceutical drugs. Due to the high incidence of illnesses and increased usage of pharmaceutical drugs, there's a need for pharmaceutical labels. These labels assist in comprehending vital details pertaining to the drugs. For example, IQVIA, a US-based firm specializing in biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services, published The Global Use of Medicines 2022 report. It predicts approximately 300 new drugs will hit the market by 2026, showing an uptick from the previous decade. Consequently, the growing usage of pharmaceutical drugs is fuelling the expansion of the pharmaceutical label market.

Which Players Dominate The Pharmaceutical Label Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Label include:

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Essentra plc

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Multi-Color Corporation

• SATO Holding Corporation

• Consolidated Label Co.

• Bemis Manufacturing Company

• LINTEC Corporation

• Advanced Labels

• Edwards Label Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Pharmaceutical Label Market?

In the pharmaceutical label marketplace, the emergence of product innovations is the most significant trend. To maintain their competitiveness, companies in this field are increasingly embracing inventive offerings. As an illustration, in October 2022, the Schreiner Group, a healthcare labeling expert based in Germany, introduced two new sustainable functional labels, the Pharma-Tac hanger label and the Autoinjector-label. These labels, crafted with recycled film materials or those derived from renewable resources, come with detachable documentation parts and anti-slip features. The material's sustainability was certified through a host of rigorous tests that assessed aspects such as load and gravity endurance, and adhesive and ink adherence.

Global Pharmaceutical Label Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pharmaceutical labelmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pressure-Sensitive Label, Glue-Applied Label, Sleeve Label, In-Mold Label, Other Types

2) By Material: Paper, Polymer Film, Other Materials

3) By Application: Instructional Label, Decorative Label, Functional Label, Promotional Label, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Bottles, Blister Packs, Parenteral Containers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pouches, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure-Sensitive Label: Paper Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Film Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Custom Pressure-Sensitive Labels

2) By Glue-Applied Label: Wet Glue Labels, Dry Glue Labels, Custom Glue-Applied Labels

3) By Sleeve Label: Shrink Sleeve Labels, Stretch Sleeve Labels, Tamper-Evident Sleeve Labels

4) By In-Mold Label: In-Mold Labels For Rigid Containers, In-Mold Labels For Flexible Containers

5) By Other Types: Thermal Transfer Labels, Direct Thermal Labels, RFID Labels

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pharmaceutical Label Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for pharmaceutical labels. It is predicted to continue its growth. The pharmaceutical label market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

