Year 12 exams to start today

Release date: 03/11/25

More than 13,000 South Australian SACE students will start their final exams today, with the main exam period set to take place over the next 10 days.

Exams start with Mathematical Methods and General Mathematics today and will end with Geography and Music Studies on November 14. Language exams started last month as part of a total 69 SACE Stage 2 subjects with an exam.

Exams are set to take place across 202 school sites, including 93 in regional South Australia.

Stage 2 SACE examined subjects with the largest number of students in 2025 are:

General Mathematics – 4,369 students (November 3).

Biology – 3,255 (November 7).

Mathematical Methods – 3,040 (November 3).

Psychology – 2,736 (November 4).

The exams – paper, electronic and oral – will deliver final assessments for more than 13,000 secondary students enrolled in examined subjects as part of their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) qualification.

Students will receive their SACE results on December 15. The full exam timetable can be found on the SACE website.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

While exams can be a stressful time, it’s also an opportunity to showcase all the hard work students have put in throughout their years of high school.

Whatever the next chapter is for our students – whether it is heading off to university, undertaking further training at TAFE, securing an apprenticeship or traineeship, or heading out into the workforce – their schooling years will have prepared them well for whatever they decide to do next.

Attributable to SACE Board Chief Executive Michaela Bensley

The SACE Board would like to remind all students sitting exams that their efforts so far have already laid a strong foundation for their future and that their achievements extend far beyond the exam room.

As students begin their final SACE exams, we recognise the strong partnerships shared with schools and educators across South Australia.

Their ongoing support, guidance and commitment have been instrumental in preparing students for this stage of their learning journey.