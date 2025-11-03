Science, Technology and Innovation reports on Volvo electric vehicle's performance in drive from Johannesburg to Gqeberha, 3 Nov

The e-Mobility Energy Drive to demonstrate the viability of electric vehicles for long-distance travel in South Africa ended in Gqeberha at the Uyilo e-Mobility Innovation Summit, held from 28 to 30 October 2025 in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, as part of Transport Month celebrations.

A Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Motor was used for the pioneering trip.

The journey, which started in Johannesburg, is a collaboration between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), the Uyilo e-Mobility Programme at Nelson Mandela University and Volvo Cars South Africa.

It collected real-world data on energy consumption, charging efficiency and driving range, which will contribute to SANEDI and the DSTI’s ongoing research on electric vehicle infrastructure readiness and user experience in South Africa.

The e-Mobility Energy Drive, which covered four provinces, was also used to promote electric mobility to engage the public on the benefits of clean mobility and the expansion of charging infrastructure for travel across South Africa.

The vehicle will now be given back to Volvo.

Members of the media are invited to attend the ceremony at which the vehicle will be returned. The preliminary findings on the car's performance will be made available.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 3 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Volvo South Africa, 71 Regency Drive , Route 21 Corporate Park, Irene

For more information and to RSVP, please contact"

Funanani Netshitomboni (SANEDI)

Cell: 073 001 3426

E-mail: FunananiN@sanedi.org.za

Thandile Nkoyi (DSTI)

E-mail: thandile.nkoyi@dsti.gov.za

