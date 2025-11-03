Health hosts public panel discussion on accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health security in South Africa, 3 Nov

The Department of Health, in collaboration with the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, will on Monday, 03 November, host a public panel discussion on accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health security in South Africa.

Universal health coverage and health security are two of the most urgent priorities in global health today, and achieving them simultaneously will enable countries like South Africa to improve health outcomes, protect their populations from future pandemics, generate economic growth, and reduce entrenched inequalities in society.

The country continues with efforts to achieve universal health coverage, despite several challenges, including legal threats against the National Health Insurance.

This public event will bring together four leading voices in global health to engage South African policymakers, practitioners, academics, students, civil society, and the wider public in a dynamic discussion on how UHC and health security can be advanced together.

Some of the internationally recognised thought leaders to participate in the debate include Professor Alistair McGuire from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr Makoto Tobe from Japan International Cooperation Agency, Professor David McCoy from the United Nations University, Dr Finn McGuire from the University of York, and Professor Nicolas Crisp from the Department of Health`s National Health Insurance. The session will be moderated by Professor Robert Yates from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The seminar will provide a platform to exchange ideas, inspire collaboration, and chart a way forward for South Africa in its pursuit to ensure every citizen can access the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 03 November 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Lecture Theatre, Future Africa Campus, University of Pretoria

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.Mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates