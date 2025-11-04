Personal Care Services Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $652.9 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Personal Care Services Market Through 2025?

The market for personal care services has seen substantial growth in the past few years. Its size is projected to increase from $416.86 billion in 2024 to $455.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The prior growth trend is associated with factors such as fast-paced urbanization, economic progression in emerging markets, and the boom in wellness tourism.

In the upcoming years, the personal care services market is predicted to witness substantial growth, escalating to $652.9 billion by 2029 with a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors such as a growing elderly population, amplified internet usage, an expanding wellness tourism sector, an increasing obese population, and social media, are contributing to this expected growth. The forecast period is likely to see trends like a transition towards organic salon services, the prevalence of online personal care services, the application of artificial intelligence to meet customer demands, an increase in personal care services for men and spiritually-based offerings, a ramp-up in kid’s spa and salon services, the provision of specialized products and services, and the availability of niche services.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Personal Care Services Market?

Anticipated growth in the personal care services market is likely to be fueled by an increasing aging population. This demographic shift, where older individuals constitute a larger fraction of the population over time, is referred to as the aging population. This increase can be attributed to heightened life expectancy and falling birth rates, resulting in a larger percentage of older individuals in society. Personal care services targeted at the aging population aim to promote independent living, enhance their life quality, and assist with daily routine tasks. As reported by the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in January 2023, the global count of people aged 65 or older is projected to more than double, escalating from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050. Furthermore, the population segment of individuals aged 80 and above is witnessing even swifter growth. Consequently, this uptick in the aging population is contributing to the expansion of the personal care services market.

Which Players Dominate The Personal Care Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Personal Care Services include:

• Weight Watchers International, Inc.

• Regis Corporation

• Great Clips, Inc.

• Sport Clips, Inc.

• Ratner Companies, L.C.

• Jenny Craig, Inc.

• Lakme Lever Private Limited

• Bijin Salon & Spa

• Naturals

• Jawed Habibs Hair and Beauty Salon.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Personal Care Services Market?

Focusing on creating innovative solutions such as home health care services, major companies in the personal care services market aim to expand their service offerings. They intend to cater to the rising demand for convenient and personalized care. Home health care services consist of an array of medical and non-medical aid provided at the patient's residence. To exemplify, an India-based health insurance company called Star Health kick-started its Home Health Care services in over fifty cities all over India in July 2024. This convenience-oriented service brings medical care to patients’ homes partnering with providers such as Care24 and Portea. They provide treatments for several issues like fever and gastroenteritis. The service completely covers all expenses related to nursing, medications, and lab tests, causing patients no out-of-pocket expenses. Easily accessible through a toll-free number or the Star Health Mobile App, these services guarantee the swift availability of medical professionals.

Global Personal Care Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The personal care servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Age Group: Below 15, 15-40, Above 40-65, Above 65

4) By Type of Premise: On-Premise, Off-Premise

Subsegments:

1) By Beauty Salons: Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Makeup Studios

2) By Diet And Weight Reducing Centers: Weight Loss Clinics, Nutrition Counseling Centers, Meal Prep And Delivery Services

3) By Spas And Massage Parlors: Day Spas, Medical Spas, Massage Therapy Centers

4) By Other Personal Care Services: Personal Grooming Services, Skincare Clinics, Personal Training And Fitness Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Personal Care Services Market?

In 2024, the Personal Care Services market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, closely followed by North America. The report encompassing the Personal Care Services market discusses several regions which include, not only Asia-Pacific and North America, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

