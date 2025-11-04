NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market CAGR to be at 5.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $435.07 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2025

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

In recent times, there has been a substantial growth in the market size of NGOs and charitable organizations. It is projected to escalate from $330.11 billion in 2024 to $348.76 billion in 2025, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The historic period growth can be traced back to the surge in emerging markets, an increase in household disposable income, collaborations between corporations and NGOs, and a rise in public contributions.

In the forthcoming years, a robust growth is anticipated in the NGO and charitable organizations market. It is projected to expand to $435.07 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors such as the surge in corporate social responsibility, heightened environmental consciousness, enhanced internet usage, and economic development contribute to the growth in the forecast period. Future trends comprise the integration of mobile technologies and applications to ease charitable contributions, utilizing crowdfunding platforms for garnering more investments, the consideration of CRM software investments to enhance donor interactions, partnering with corporate entities to induce transformative adjustments, the investment in predictive and descriptive analytics for generating actionable insights, putting funds into drone technologies for safer and more efficient wildlife tracking, and the shift towards virtual fundraising or campaigns.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

The anticipated rise in corporate social responsibility is believed to be a catalyst for the expansion of the NGOs and charitable organizations market. The concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which requires businesses to incorporate social and environmental issues into their operations and stakeholder relations, is gaining traction among companies. They are increasingly prioritizing CSR in their mission to support societal issues. Furthermore, millennials have a tendency to align themselves with brands that take on social causes, which is leading to a rise in CSR spending by companies. For example, as per Zipdo, an online directory based in the US, companies that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors typically exceed their industry counterparts by 4.8% every year in June 2023. Besides, 76% of companies use CSR reporting as a means to mitigate the risk to their brand reputation, and 64% of CEOs consider CSR is at the heart of their business strategy. Consequently, the increase in CSR is likely to have a positive impact on the market for NGOs and charitable organizations, driving market growth through the forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

Major players in the NGOs And Charitable Organizations include:

• Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

• Direct Relief

• Médecins Sans Frontières

• AmeriCares

• The American Red Cross

• The Nature Conservancy

• UNICEF USA

• OxFam

• Feed the Children

• The Rotary Foundation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Industry?

Non-profit organizations and charities have been progressively adopting customer relationship management (CRM) software to monitor contributions and retain donor contact information. CRM software comes with an array of features, including email, telephone, activity tracking, and customer interaction, all integrated into a single system, eliminating the need for multiple software tools. It also offers advanced data governance and secure storage for donor contact details through cloud storage and encryption capabilities. The Global NGO Technology Report indicates that 45% of NGOs surveyed employ CRM software for donation tracking and donor communication management. An example of this is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charity that utilizes SpringCM for document administration and Salesforce for CRM.

What Segments Are Covered In The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report?

The ngos and charitable organizationsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations

2) By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

3) By Organisation Location: Domestic, International

Subsegments:

1) By Trust And Foundations: Private Foundations, Community Foundations, Family Foundations

2) By Voluntary Health Organizations: Disease-Specific Organizations, Health Promotion Organizations, Mental Health Organizations

3) By Human Rights Organizations: Advocacy Groups, Legal Aid Organizations, Refugee And Asylum-Seeker Support Groups

4) By Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations: Conservation NGOs, Environmental Advocacy Groups, Wildlife Preservation Organizations

5) By Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations: Educational NGOs, Economic Development Organizations, Cultural And Arts Organizations

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the way in the NGOs and charitable organizations market and is anticipated to continue its growth. Followed by North America as the second most expansive market. The report details market activities across multiple regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

