NDT Services Market to Reach USD $26.15 Billion by 2029 at 9.8% CAGR

NDT Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's NDT Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of NDT Services Market?

In recent times, the size of the ndt services market has shown a quick expansion. The market which was worth $16.3 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $18.02 billion in 2025, to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth during the historical period occurred due to factors such as infrastructure advancement, skill enhancements, environmental considerations, and the fluctuation of industry trends.

The market size for ndt services is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching around $26.15 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include the advancement of the aerospace industry, the expansion of renewable energy, safety, and quality assurance, the transition to digital platforms, and the integration of Industry 4.0, along with cost-effective solutions. Market consolidation, emphasis on asset management, and quality assurance requirements are among the significant trends expected in this period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The NDT Services Global Market Growth?

The projected rise in renewable energy usage is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the NDT services sector. Renewable energy, which originates from rapidly regenerating natural sources, employs non-destructive testing in its production, like the usage of ultrasonic waves for testing wind turbines. For example, in 2022, India witnessed the largest annual growth in renewable energy additions of 9.83%, as reported by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency. Consequently, this surge in the utilization of renewable energy resources is catalyzing the expansion of the NDT services industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The NDT Services Market?

Major players in the NDT Services include:

• Mistras Group Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Nikon Metrology NV

• TÜV Rheinland Group

• Intertek Group PLC

• TEAM Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Ashtead Technology Ltd.

• Zetec Inc.

• Yxlon international GMBH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The NDT Services Market?

Advancements in technology have become a significant trend, increasing in popularity in the NDT services market. Primary companies active in the NDT services market are focusing on technological innovation to maintain their market standing. For example, in October 2022, ICR Integrity, an NDT services company based in the UK, introduced an innovative NDT method, INSONO, designed to check composite repairs on metallic components. This technology is engineered to verify the state and solidity of composite repairs, offering operators confidence in the usage and extended performance. Additionally, it can identify flaws within the composite material and decreases in the steel substrate.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global NDT Services Market Report?

The ndt servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, Calibration Services

2) By Testing Technique Model: Visual Inspection, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging

3) By Vertical Type: Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Aerospace, Government Infrastructure And Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Inspection Services: Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic Testing, Radiographic Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Eddy Current Testing

2) By Equipment Rental Services: NDT Inspection Equipment Rental, Calibration Equipment Rental

3) By Training Services: NDT Certification Training, In-House Training Programs, Online Training Courses

4) By Calibration Services: Instrument Calibration, On-Site Calibration, Laboratory Calibration

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The NDT Services Industry?

In 2024, North America claimed the highest market share in NDT services. The growth forecast for this region is also promising. Other regions encompassed in the NDT services marketplace report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

