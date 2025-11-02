Official Visit of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Negara Brunei Darussalam for the 11th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme, 3 to 4 November 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will lead a delegation of Singapore political office-holders to Negara Brunei Darussalam from 3 to 4 November 2025 for the 11th Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP), at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Negara Brunei Darussalam.

Launched in 2013, the annual YLP serves to build and deepen ties between the next generation of leaders. It reflects the strong commitment of both countries to enhance our special bilateral relationship. It also marks an opportunity to discuss ways to advance our partnership in areas of shared interest, as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral defence relations in 2026 and the 60th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement in 2027.

Prime Minister Wong will have audiences with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Billah. Prime Minister Wong will also be hosted to a lunch by His Majesty the Sultan and a Welcome Dinner by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Billah. Prime Minister Wong will visit various health-related facilities in Jerudong.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Health and for Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Education Jasmin Lau, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and for National Development Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and relevant agencies.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

2 NOVEMBER 2025