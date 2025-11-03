Submit Release
SM Lee Hsien Loong to Visit the Kingdom of Thailand to Pay Respects to the Late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Thailand

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Bangkok, Thailand on 3 November 2025 to pay his respects to the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Grand Palace.

Senior Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
3 NOVEMBER 2025

