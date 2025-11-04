The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Land Planning And Development Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $311.16 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $311.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Land Planning And Development Market Through 2025?

The market size for land planning and development has seen a robust growth in the past few years. Significant expansion is projected, with the figures predicted to rise from $209.49 billion in 2024 to $225.6 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Various factors such as population growth, economic situation, urban development, government spending on infrastructure, and environmental regulations have contributed to the growth in this particular period.

Robust expansion is anticipated in the area of land planning and development market in the ensuing years, with the market size projected to reach $311.16 billion by 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend in the forecast duration can be attributed to factors such as, green initiatives and sustainability, infusion of technology, demands for affordable housing, increasing aging populace, along with governmental strategies and incentives. Forecasts for future trends involve a blend of mixed-use developments, technological infusion in the field of urban development and planning, implementation of modular and prefabricated construction methodologies, increased community involvement and shared creation, including communities that support aging in place.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Land Planning And Development Market?

The anticipated swift increase in urban population is predicted to escalate the need for additional residential structures throughout the upcoming forecast period. The report on UN World Urbanization Prospects indicates a global projection that over two-third (60%) of earth's inhabitants will dwell in urban areas by 2050. In particular, growth opportunities are expected to be plentiful in Asian nations such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which are progressively being recognized for export-centric production. In the estimation by the World Bank, South Asia's urban dwellers are projected to witness a surge of 250 million by 2030. This fast-paced urbanization is likely to invigorate the need for further infrastructure, propelling the market for land planning and development within the forecast timeframe.

Which Players Dominate The Land Planning And Development Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Land Planning And Development include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd

• Xiamen C&D

• Greenland Holding Group

• Eiffage SA

• China Communications Construction Co.ltd.

• Skanska Group

• Shimizu Corporation

• Hochtief AG

• Jardine Matheson

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Land Planning And Development Market?

Companies involved in land planning and development are utilizing sophisticated technologies like drones for streamlined management of their land development initiatives. Essentially, a drone is a remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is equipped with communication technologies. Drones are typically used in land development for various purposes, such as collecting panoramic images for promotional or communicative purposes, figuring out earthwork volume calculations, mapping elevations, and carrying out environmental assessments. Since the terrain can shift daily during the land development process, it is essential for project managers to keep track of these changes to effectively judge the project's progress. Drones aid in this process by gathering necessary data, keeping project managers up-to-date on the project's progress, and enabling them to make informed decisions.

Global Land Planning And Development Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The land planning and development market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential Land Planning And Development, Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development, Industrial Land Planning And Development

2) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

3) By Service: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Residential Land Planning And Development: Single-family Housing Development, Multi-family Housing Development (Apartment Complexes, Condominiums), Mixed-use Residential Developments (Integrating Residential, Commercial, And Recreational Spaces)

2) By Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development: Retail And Shopping Centers, Office Buildings And Complexes, Educational Institutions (Schools, Universities), Healthcare Facilities (Hospitals, Clinics), Hospitality Developments (Hotels, Resorts)

3) By Industrial Land Planning And Development: Manufacturing Facilities, Warehousing And Distribution Centers, Logistics Parks, Research And Development (RAndD) Parks, Industrial Parks And Zones

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Land Planning And Development Market?

In 2024, the land planning and development market identified Asia-Pacific as the most dominant region, followed by North America. The market's coverage extends to several key regions comprising Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, in addition to the leading region, Asia-Pacific.

