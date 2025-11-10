Shoulder Fired Weapons Market to Reach $13.14 Billion by 2029 with 10.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Size And Growth?

The market dimension for shoulder fired weapons has been expanding quickly in contemporary years. The market is predicted to surge from $7.91 billion in 2024 to approximately $8.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The unprecedented growth during the historical period can be credited to the modernisation of the military, operations against terrorism and insurgency, geopolitical disputes and regional frictions, needs for infantry and special operations, and requirements of law enforcement and home security.

The market size for shoulder fired weapons is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the imminent years. It is projected to reach a value of $13.14 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 10.5%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to factors such as emerging security threats, changes in military doctrine, considerations of urban warfare, system upgrades and replacements, and global defense collaborations. During the forecast period, prominent trends are expected to include progress in seeker technologies, swift evolution of counter-countermeasure systems, amplified interest in non-line-of-sight abilities, improved multi-role functions, and the integration of network and communication technologies.

Download a free sample of the shoulder fired weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7032&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Shoulder Fired Weapons Market?

The shoulder-fired weapons market is anticipated to flourish due to a surge in defense spending. Countries are boosting their defense expenditures to maintain dominance and secure their status. Worldwide, armies wield shoulder-fired weapons as essential tools for protection and defense. These weapons grant substantial benefits to soldiers by facilitating target engagement without concern for strike precision or weapon heaviness. As reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent worldwide body based in Sweden, the total worldwide military spending reached $2443 billion in 2023, marking 6.8 per cent growth in real terms since 2022. Moreover, Russia stepped up its military outlay by 24 per cent to an approximate $109 billion in 2023, signifying an increase from 2022. Hence, the uptrend in defense spending is propelling the shoulder-fired weapons market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Shoulder Fired Weapons Market?

Major players in the Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Group Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Saab AB

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Shoulder Fired Weapons Market?

One emerging trend in the shoulder-fired weapons market is the advancement of recoilless artillery. Characterized by their unique mode of operation, recoilless weapons are defensive implements that rely on the expulsion of propellant gases or other counter-masses (such as powder or liquid) from the rear of the gun barrel to offset the recoil produced by the forward movement of the projectile. This feature negates the need for large, cumbersome recoil-counteracting apparatus often seen in conventional cannons, instead enabling a leaner barrel design. Consequently, this facilitates the launching of relatively hefty projectiles from platforms that would otherwise struggle to accommodate the mass or recoil of a similarly sized traditional cannon. In a recent development from May 2022, Sweden's military announced plans to source a new type of ammunition for their existing weapon, the Carl Gustaf Recoilless Rifle. The Carl Gustaf is part of a lineage of recoilless rifles that consist of hollow tubes for large-explosive calibers, incorporating spiral grooves within the barrel to enhance the accuracy of the projectiles fired.

How Is The Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Segmented?

The shoulder fired weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Guided, Unguided

2) By Component: Launcher, Ammunition

3) By Application: Defense, Home Security, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Guided: Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Surface-To-Air Missiles (SAMs), Precision Guided Munitions

2) By Unguided: Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Shoulder-Fired Rockets, Mortars

View the full shoulder fired weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shoulder-fired-weapons-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Shoulder Fired Weapons Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for shoulder fired weapons. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The comprehensive report encapsulates data from a variety of regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-weapons-global-market-report

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/directed-energy-weapons-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.