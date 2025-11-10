Global Rocket Engines Market to Reach $4.47 Billion at a Steady 3.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Rocket Engines Market Be By 2025?

The market size for rocket engines has seen consistent growth over the past few years. It's set to increase from $3.83 billion in 2024 to $3.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth experienced in past periods is largely due to increased funding for the space industry from government bodies, a rise in the number of satellite launches, lowered costs of launches, the development of 3D printed engine parts, and the introduction of reusable rockets.

Anticipations indicate a consistent expansion in the rocket engines market over the next few years. By 2029, it is predicted to reach a valuation of $4.47 billion, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The projected growth during this period is a result of various factors such as the escalating number of rocket launches, enlarged defense budgets, the burgeoning demand for small satellites, and the emergence of space tourism. In the forecast period, we can also expect to see prevailing trends like the amplified application of 3D printing, the acceptance of artificial intelligence (AI) and the incorporation of shock waves.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Rocket Engines Market Landscape?

The rocket engines market is anticipated to expand due to a surge in rocket launches in the upcoming years. Globally, numerous companies and governmental bodies are intending to dispatch rockets and deploy multitudes of satellites into sizeable low-Earth orbit constellations, in the coming decade. As per the data from U.S. International Trade Commission, a governmental body in the US, the total yearly space launches in 2022 marked 186, with a projected rise to 197 space launches in 2023. Consequently, the amplified frequency of rocket launches is fuelling the growth of the rocket engine market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Rocket Engines Market?

Major players in the Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Blue Origin, LLC

• IHI Corporation

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

• Roscosmos

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rocket Engines Industry?

The ascending trend in the rocket engines market is attributed to the proliferation of 3D printing technology. Both space agencies and independent corporations are developing 3D-printed rocket engines to enhance production speed and decrease costs. For instance, Gilmour Space Technologies, a company specialized in space technology based in Australia, debuted Phoenix, a 3D printed LOx/Kero engine, in May 2022. The Phoenix engine consists of over 300 3D printed components, assembled using a range of high-tech manufacturing practices. With plans to commence low Earth orbit launches, the rocket employs three stages. The Phoenix engine can carry up to 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO) and opens up new possibilities for small payload clients. With a high thrust-to-weight ratio, the engine is also less prone to combustion instabilities.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Rocket Engines Market

The rocket engines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear Rocket Engines

2) By Product Type: Liquid Rocket Engines, Solid Rocket Engines

3) By Application: Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Physically Powered: Mechanical Engines, Solid Propulsion Systems

2) By Chemically Powered: Liquid Rocket Engines, Solid Rocket Motors, Hybrid Rocket Engines

3) By Electrically Powered: Ion Thrusters, Hall Effect Thrusters, Electrospray Propulsion Systems

4) By Thermal: Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP), Thermal Rocket Engines

5) By Nuclear Rocket Engines: Fission-Based Propulsion Systems, Fusion-Based Propulsion Systems (In Development)

Rocket Engines Market Regional Insights

In the Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most substantial region for the rocket engines market in 2024 and is predicted to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

