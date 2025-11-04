The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Land Planning And Development Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.4% Through 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $24.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Industrial Land Planning And Development Market?

Recently, there has been a significant growth in the market size of industrial land planning and development. The market value is projected to rise from $16.66 billion in 2024 to approximately $17.95 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The progressive change during the historical period could be owed to factors like the rise in industrialization and urbanization, infrastructural developments, the imposition of zoning regulations, the spread of globalization and supply chain networks, along with government incentives promoting industrial development.

In the upcoming years, the industrial land planning and development market is predicted to witness significant growth, expanding to $24.8 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The surge throughout the forecast period can be credited to factors such as intelligent industrial parks and infrastructure, the emergence of e-commerce and last-mile facilities, environmentally-friendly industrial methods, adaptable land use, resilience planning and risk management. Notable trends over this period also include the implementation of 5g technology, technological progress in manufacturing, combined industrial developments, circular economy and industrial ecology, and shared industrial spaces.

Download a free sample of the industrial land planning and development market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2214&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Industrial Land Planning And Development Market?

The industrial land development market's growth is anticipated to be spurred by escalating industrialization. Growing economies will necessitate an increased demand for industrial spaces such as manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers, to satisfy the requirements of a range of industries. The rise in industrial activity will compel the creation of new land and the revamping of existing areas to cater to production and logistics operation needs. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China, a governmental agency, reported in September 2023 that industrial production in China elevated by 5.10% in July 2024 when compared to the corresponding month in the prior year. Similarly, industrial production in India witnessed a rise of 5.90% in May 2024 when compared to the same month in the previous year. Thus, the upswing in industrialization is a significant factor propelling the growth of the industrial land development market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Industrial Land Planning And Development Market?

Major players in the Industrial Land Planning And Development include:

• The Opus Group

• Prologis Inc.

• Panattoni Development Company Inc.

• IDI Logistics

• Duke Realty Corporation

• Exeter Property Group

• Hillwood Development Company LLC

• CenterPoint Properties Trust

• Trammell Crow Company

• The Rockefeller Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Industrial Land Planning And Development Industry?

Key firms in the marketplace are concentrating on rolling out new solutions to boost transparency and data-led decision-making. They're utilizing cutting-edge technologies like Geographic Information Systems (GIS), large-scale data analysis, and artificial intelligence to deliver stakeholders with up-to-the-minute insights into market trends, land availability, and infrastructure progress. For example, in September 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry developed The India Industrial Land Bank (IILB). This is a GIS-supported database intended to simplify investment choices through providing comprehensive details on industrial zones across India. The system maps over 4,500 industrial parks spanning around 5.06 lakh hectares, with currently 1.12 lakh hectares set aside for industrial purposes. It offers instant data on raw materials availability, parks designed for particular sectors, and crucial infrastructure data, facilitating well-grounded investment choices. With GIS data from 34 states and union territories integrated into IILB, the information stays current, making it a vital resource for domestic and foreign investors seeking the best spots for their projects.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Report?

The industrial land planning and development market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial Developments, and Other Developments

2) By Industry: Residential, and Organization

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial Developments: Manufacturing Parks, Logistics And Distribution Centers, Technology And Innovation Hubs, Energy And Utility Infrastructure

2) By Other Developments: Business Parks, Research And Development Facilities, Mixed-Use Industrial Complexes, Renewable Energy Sites

View the full industrial land planning and development market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Industrial Land Planning And Development Market?

In 2024, the largest region in the industrial land planning and development market was Asia-Pacific, which is expected to continue growing. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Land Planning And Development Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Contract Research And Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-research-and-manufacturing-services-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Contract Developments And Manufacturing Organization Cmo Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-developments-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-global-market-report

Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufacturing-execution-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.