Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company's Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1208.11 billion in 2024 to $1321.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is dominated by a mix of global logistics leaders and regional service providers. Companies are concentrating on enhancing supply chain visibility, integrating advanced technologies like IoT and AI for real-time tracking, and expanding their service portfolios to offer end-to-end logistics solutions. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, optimize logistics networks, and forge strategic alliances.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

According to our research, Amazon.com Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Third-Party Seller Services division of the company completely involved in the third-party logistics (3PL) market growth provides delivers, offering warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) enables sellers to store inventory in Amazon's fulfillment centers, with automated picking, packing, and shipping. The company offers real-time tracking, returns management, and customer service support. Amazon’s extensive logistics network ensures fast and reliable global distribution. Its advanced technology optimizes inventory management and supply chain efficiency.

How Concentrated Is the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s competitive intensity and diverse service landscape, characterized by numerous regional and niche providers offering specialized logistics and transportation solutions. Leading companies such as Amazon.com Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Maersk AS, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, and Kuehne+Nagel International AG leverage scale, digital platforms, and integrated service portfolios to strengthen their global presence. Meanwhile, smaller firms continue to capture value through customized, sector-specific, and last-mile logistics offerings. As the demand for technology-driven supply chain efficiency and e-commerce fulfillment grows, the market is expected to witness increased consolidation, strategic alliances, and digital transformation initiatives among major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Amazon.com Inc (2%)

o C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (1%)

o Maersk AS (1%)

o DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding (1%)

o Kuehne+Nagel International AG (1%)

o CEVA Logistics SA (0.5%)

o Nippon Express Co. Ltd (0.4%)

o United Parcel Service of America Inc (0.2%)

o Sinotrans Ltd (0.2%)

o Uber Technologies Inc (0.1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Union Pacific Corporation, ePost Global LLC, Metro Supply Chain Group Inc., eShipping Inc., WWEX Group Inc., Red Arts Capital LLC, Weber Logistics LLC, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Red Arts Capital LLC, Weber Logistics LLC, XPO Logistics, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., TA Services, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., BDP International, Inc. and Burris Logistics, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: SF Express (Shunfeng Express), JD Logistics, Alibaba Cainiao Network Technology Co., Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, YTO Express Group Co., Ltd., DHL Supply Chain China, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Sagawa Express Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Techtaka Co., Ltd., LG Uplus Corp., CJ Logistics Corporation, Hanjin Logistics Co., Ltd., Lotte Global Logistics Co., Ltd., Pantos Logistics Co., Ltd. and Samsung SDS Co., Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Blue Yonder Group, Doddle Parcel Services Limited, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Traxall International GmbH, Fleet Logistics Group Limited, DHL Supply Chain, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DSV A/S, Geodis SA and UPS Supply Chain Solutions are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: LPP Logistics, GLP (Global Logistic Properties), JD Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker, DSV Panalpina A/S, Geodis, CEVA Logistics, Raben Group and FM Logistic are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Pronto Cargo Logistics & Supply Chain, Scan Global Logistics A/S (SGL), Fox Brazil Logística Ltda, Rodo Vitor Transportes e Locacao de Veículos Ltda, Imexlog Logística Aduaneira Perfect Solutions Ltda, Maxi Trans Brasil Servicos de Logistica Ltda and Leo de Juda Transportes e Logística Ltda are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Advancements In Transportation Management Systems is transforming real-time tracking, improve freight management, reduce costs and increase overall supply chain efficiency.

• Example: Freight Technologies Fleet Rocket (February 2025) assigns compliance management, customs documentation and shipment visibility for international logistics, while its domestic freight features include fleet management, real-time tracking, driver communication and dashboard visibility.

• These innovations allow application programming interface connections for real-time monitoring, ERP, and finance system compatibility for efficiency and analytics for data-driven decision-making, ensuring businesses gain greater control and insights into their logistics operations

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative products to strengthen market position

• Expanding service portfolio to include value-added logistics solutions and technology integration

• Securing strategic partnerships and investments to enhance supply chain capabilities

• Implementing advanced digital tracking and IoT for real-time shipment visibility and asset management

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

