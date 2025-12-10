Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2025_Segments Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2025_Drivers Geographic Information System Software Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market to Surpass $19 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Surveillance Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $260 billion by 2029, with Geographic Information System (GIS) Software to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13 trillion by 2029, the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the geographic information system (GIS) software market in 2029, valued at $6,470 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,786 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the government initiatives for urban planning, growth in satellite imaging services and adoption of cloud platforms.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the geographic information system (GIS) software market in 2029, valued at $4,878 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,698 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the government initiatives for urban planning, growth in satellite imaging services and adoption of cloud platforms.

Request a free sample of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13056&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in 2029?

The geographic information system (GIS) software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market segmented by component, accounting for 63% or $11,947 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by the increasing demand for spatial data analysis, growing adoption of geographic information system technology across various industries such as urban planning, agriculture and environmental monitoring, advancements in cloud computing and data storage solutions, the rise in smart city initiatives and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for improved predictive analytics and decision-making.

The geographic information system (GIS) software market is segmented by type into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS and other types. The mobile GIS market will be the largest segment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market segmented by type, accounting for 23% or $4,356 million of the total in 2029. The mobile GIS market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-performance spatial data analysis, the need for detailed mapping and geographic visualization in sectors such as urban planning, environmental management and transportation, advancements in desktop geographic information system tools offering enhanced data processing capabilities and the growing adoption of desktop GIS for research, development and educational purposes.

The geographic information system (GIS) software market is segmented by function into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics and other functions. The mapping market will be the largest segment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market segmented by function accounting for 32% or $6,092 million of the total in 2029. The mapping market will be supported by the growing demand for accurate and detailed spatial data, the increasing need for digital maps in urban planning, transportation and navigation, advancements in mapping technologies that allow for real-time data collection and analysis and the rise in location-based services that require precise mapping for various applications such as disaster management and environmental monitoring.

The geographic information system (GIS) software market is segmented by industry vertical into automotive, energy and utilities, government, defense and intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources and other industry verticals. The energy and utilities market will be the largest segment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 21% or $3,898 million of the total in 2029. The energy and utilities market will be supported by the increasing need for efficient urban planning, disaster management and public infrastructure development, advancements in geographic information system technologies that enhance decision-making through spatial data analysis, the growing adoption of smart city initiatives and the demand for accurate geographic data to support policymaking, resource management and environmental monitoring.

What is the expected CAGR for the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the geographic information system (GIS) software market leading up to 2029 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global geographic information system (GIS) software market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban planning, transportation management, environmental monitoring, and resource optimization across industries worldwide.

Government Urban Planning Initiatives- The government urban planning initiatives will become a key driver of growth in the geographic information system (GIS) software market by 2029. Governments are increasingly adopting GIS software to enhance urban planning, particularly in smart city initiatives, where it aids in monitoring traffic, energy usage and waste management for efficient infrastructure development. GIS also supports sustainable urbanization by enabling environmental analysis, green space planning and natural resource management, aligning with sustainable development goals. Additionally, the growing focus on disaster resilience drives the demand for GIS tools in disaster preparedness and emergency response, ensuring effective management of natural disasters. As a result, the government urban planning initiatives is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption In Utility And Energy Sector - The rising adoption in utility and energy sector will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the geographic information system (GIS) software market by 2029. GIS software enables utility and energy companies to efficiently map and monitor their infrastructure, including power lines, pipelines and grids, enhancing decision-making and operational planning. By tracking asset locations and conditions, GIS helps improve maintenance, reduce downtime and extend equipment lifecycles. It also plays a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, into existing grids, optimizing their performance and ensuring sustainable energy distribution. This capability supports smarter, more responsive management of energy networks. Consequently, the rising adoption in utility and energy sector capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Satellite Imaging Services- The growth in satellite imaging services within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the geographic information system (GIS) software market by 2029. Modern satellites offer high-resolution, accurate images of the Earth's surface, which GIS software uses to create precise maps and models for various industries. As satellite imagery improves, GIS solutions can integrate more detailed remote sensing data, driving demand for advanced tools that offer predictive modelling, real-time analysis and enhanced geographic visualization. This growing capability is increasingly appealing to businesses and government agencies, fueling investment in GIS technologies. Therefore, this growth in satellite imaging services operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Location-Based Services - The expansion of location-based services will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the geographic information system (GIS) software market by 2029. Location-based services (LBS), such as navigation apps, food delivery services, ride-sharing apps and real-time tracking, rely heavily on accurate geospatial data. GIS software plays a crucial role in capturing, analysing and interpreting this data to support these services. As LBS become increasingly integrated into mobile applications for real-time mapping, tracking and route planning, the demand for advanced GIS solutions to manage and process this location data continues to rise. This trend highlights the expanding reliance on GIS technology to enhance mobile experiences and operational efficiency. Consequently, expansion of location-based services strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geographic-information-system-gis-software-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the GIS software market, the mobile-integrated GIS market, the GIS for location-based services market, and the GIS for energy and utilities market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the increasing demand for real-time spatial analytics, the growing adoption of mobile GIS solutions, the rising integration of location-based services across industries, and the expanding use of GIS in energy and utilities for operational efficiency and smart infrastructure development. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of GIS technologies that enable enhanced decision-making, improved asset management, and optimized resource utilization, fueling transformative expansion within the broader geospatial technology ecosystem.

The GIS - software market is projected to grow by $5,746 million, the GIS for location-based services market by $3,146 million, the mobile-integrated GIS market by $2,908 million, and the GIS for energy and utilities market by $2,158 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.