40 Tons Impact Row Returns to MJBizCon 2025 to Empower Justice-Impacted Entrepreneurs

The 40 Tons Foundation returns to MJBizCon 2025 with Impact Row powered by COVA, empowering justice-impacted founders through access, visibility, & opportunity.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 40 Tons Foundation, a national social impact organization, is bringing Impact Row to MJBizCon for the third year in a row. The activation takes place December 2–5, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, spotlighting justice-impacted founders and providing them with real access, visibility, and opportunity inside the cannabis industry.

Impact Row is more than an exhibit. It is a platform created to give justice-impacted entrepreneurs a true seat at the table. Each participating company has faced barriers connected to cannabis criminalization. This space allows them to showcase their products, build partnerships, and connect directly with investors and buyers.

Participating companies include The Chronic Dispensary, Upling, Pif Farmz, The 1937 Group, A Good Plug, Canafarm, Core Cannabis Museum, MCBA, BIPOCANN, and more.

“Impact Row represents the soul of this industry,” said Corvain Cooper, Co-Founder of 40 Tons. “We went from fighting for our freedom to fighting for our future. Now, these founders get the chance to stand where they belong, in front of the people shaping this space.”

MJBizCon expressed pride in continuing this partnership. “We’re proud to once again partner with 40 Tons for Impact Row,” said Emilie Lewis, SVP and Brand Leader at MJBiz. “This work reflects the values that define the cannabis industry. True progress can’t exist without equity and diversity at its foundation. As the industry continues to evolve, it’s essential that we continue to amplify the voices and organizations driving meaningful, lasting change.”

Cova Software, the title sponsor of Impact Row 2025, underscored its commitment to technology that empowers cannabis retailers to thrive and grow. “What makes Impact Row so powerful is that it’s more than an exhibit, it’s a movement,” said Gary Cohen, CEO of cova Software.

“These founders have overcome barriers most of us can’t imagine, and now they’re standing at the center of the industry they helped shape. At Cova, we build technology to make the complex simple, to help retailers see clearly, act confidently, and grow sustainably. Partnering with 40 Tons is a reminder that innovation isn’t just about better software, it’s about better outcomes for people. When we create space for everyone to succeed, the whole industry gets stronger.”

This year’s activation builds on two previous years of success at MJBizCon, expanding the number of exhibitors and sponsors supporting the mission.

This initiative is made possible through the generosity of sponsors including Cova Software as the title sponsor, along with Azuca, Coco Core, and others contributing to this effort.

About 40 Tons Foundation

The 40 Tons Foundation is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating second chances for people impacted by the criminal justice system. Through programs focused on restorative justice, reentry, education, and career development, the foundation connects justice-impacted individuals and their families to real economic opportunities within the legal cannabis industry and beyond. Learn more at www.40tonsfoundation.org or www.40tons.co.

About MJBizCon

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2025 event will return to Las Vegas December 3-5, 2025 (Pre-Show Forums December 2). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

About Cova Software

cova software is an award-winning cannabis retail platform built with one clear purpose: to make the business of cannabis simpler, smarter, and more sustainable for everyone. Recognized for innovation and reliability, including Retail Software of the Year at the 2024 Emjays, Cova empowers retailers to operate with confidence, clarity, and integrity in an ever-evolving industry. Cova’s connected suite of solutions, POS, eCommerce, Payments, Inventory, and Analytics, simplifies compliance, streamlines operations, and elevates every customer interaction. Beyond technology, Cova is deeply committed to responsible and inclusive growth, standing behind retailers and those driving the cannabis industry forward with purpose and progress. https://www.covasoftware.com/

