40 Tons Brings 'Justice Row' to NECANN Boston, Paving the Way for Justice-Impacted Entrepreneurs

40 Tons presents Justice Row at NECANN Boston

40 Tons brings Justice Row to NECANN Boston, creating real opportunities for justice-impacted cannabis entrepreneurs. Equity isn’t a word—it’s action.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 40 Tons Foundation, the multi-state, social impact non-profit organization dedicated to justice and equity, is bringing its groundbreaking Justice Row activation to NECANN Boston 2025, taking place March 21-22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Justice Row ensures that justice-impacted entrepreneurs—those who have paid the highest price for cannabis while others profit—are no longer left behind.

More than just exhibit space, Justice Row is a movement—a powerful statement honoring those who sacrificed for the cannabis industry while creating direct pathways to investment, partnerships, and business expansion. Through complimentary booths at premier cannabis conferences like NECANN, 40 Tons is ensuring that these entrepreneurs gain visibility, resources, and access to real economic opportunities.

“We are incredibly grateful that NECANN shares our vision of elevating justice-impacted founders,” said Loriel Alegrete, CEO of 40 Tons. “This isn’t about charity. It’s about providing a hand up, not a handout—because these businesses are real, innovative, and profitable. They just need access to the same opportunities as everyone else.”

For Marc Shepard, Co-Founder of NECANN, partnering with 40 Tons was a natural fit. “Since NECANN's inception, we've been committed to supporting social equity companies. Welcoming 40 Tons’ Justice Row to Boston this year is an extension of that mission. Real change happens when we create space for those who have been historically excluded, and we’re proud to be a part of that movement.”

This year’s Justice Row activation is proudly presented by title sponsor HPI Canna, a leading force in cannabis manufacturing. Kim Tanami, CEO of HPI Canna, emphasized the alignment of this initiative with their broader mission. “We believe in 40 Tons’ mission to the core. As the largest cannabis manufacturer in the state of New York, this partnership was the perfect fit for the launch of our TEC Marketplace Legacy Brand Accelerator program, where we help legacy brands take a brand to market.”

Other sponsors included Alibi Cannabis, On Point Power, New Holland Group, and New Leaf EA.

This year’s NECANN Boston conference is more than just an industry gathering—it’s a moment of redemption and progress. Corvain Cooper, Co-Founder of 40 Tons, was once serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent cannabis offense. Had it not been for presidential clemency, he wouldn’t be here today, leading a company that’s redefining what justice and second chances look like in cannabis. His story is a stark reminder of the thousands of people still incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses while the industry thrives.

Justice Row is about ensuring that those with lived experience in cannabis prohibition now have a seat at the table in the legal industry. Because justice isn’t just a word—it’s action.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to learn more about Justice Row, visit 40Tons.co or contact info@40tons.co.

About 40 Tons

40 Tons is a Black woman-owned, multi-state social impact cannabis brand representing those impacted by the system—cannabis prisoners, victims of the War on Drugs, and their families—while building a premium lifestyle and cannabis brand. Through advocacy, business, and community engagement, 40 Tons is setting a new standard for equity and justice in the cannabis industry.

About NECANN

Since 2014, NECANN has been producing industry-leading cannabis conventions, creating unique, locally focused events that foster business growth, investment, education, and advocacy. As the largest B2B cannabis convention in the Northeast and the second-largest in the U.S., NECANN Boston brings together thousands of industry professionals, featuring 300+ exhibitors, expert programming, and unparalleled networking opportunities. By prioritizing collaboration with local markets, NECANN delivers high-impact events that drive real opportunities for businesses and communities alike. Learn more at www.necann.com.

