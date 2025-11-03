Third-party testing highlights key advantages of AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 processor-powered HP EliteBook 6 G1a AI PCs

Forge a new path with an HP EliteBook 6 G1a Notebook AI PC Infographic

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is an increasing focal point for business of all sizes and in all industries. How can organizations best utilize AI to improve productivity and lower cost? For companies investing in new notebooks for their staff—as well as for individuals looking to stay on the cutting edge—it’s valuable to look at those notebooks’ AI performance.Third party Principled Technologies (PT) recently released a test report comparing the performance of an HP EliteBook 6 G1a powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 processor, a Dell Pro 14 Plus powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V with Intel vPro processor, and a Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V with Intel vPro processor. While all three PCs put out similar heat and noise under load, the HP system powered by AMD showed advantages across several benchmarks that focused on AI and other compute-intensive workloads. These included Cinebench 2024, Geekbench 6, Geekbench AI, LM Studio, and the Procyon Computer Vision Benchmark. PT also measured multitasking performance using the Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark and a Microsoft Teams meeting.PT released a test report that covers their findings. PT found that “the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 processor-powered HP EliteBook 6 G1a achieved higher CPU and NPU performance than either Intel Core Ultra processor-based AI PC.” They added: “Better CPU and NPU performance translate to a more responsive device when working on resource-intensive tasks or incorporating on-device AI features into daily routines.”Read the report, “Forge a new path with an HP EliteBook 6 G1a Notebook AI PC,” at https://facts.pt/0y1mRN8 , or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/xoW6jwC to get a quick look at the key findings from PT testing.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

