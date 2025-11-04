Organic Skincare Market Set to Reach $20.37 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Organic Skincare Market Through 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the size of the organic skincare market in recent years. The market is predicted to expand from an estimation of $11.98 billion in 2024 to approximately $13.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The historic period's growth is due to factors such as an increasing awareness and interest in health and wellness, the rise of sustainable and eco-conscious living, a preference for natural elements in skincare, the impact of social media and influencers, and evolving beauty ideals.

The market size of organic skincare is predicted to experience a substantial increase in the coming years, expanding to a total of $20.37 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The projected growth within this period is credited to the persistent focus on health and wellness, the rising preference for clean beauty, the development of sustainable packaging, the surge of personalized skincare, and the expansion of the global beauty and cosmetics market. Key trends within this forecast period involve the amalgamation of wellness and self-care, the emergence of some independent and niche brands, the standards of certification for clean beauty, focus on skincare aiming to fight pollution, mindful beauty and wellness-oriented rituals.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Organic Skincare Market?

The surge in skin-related problems is anticipated to boost the expansion of the organic skincare market in the future. Skin ailments, which can trigger conditions like rashes, inflammation, itchiness, or other changes of the skin, are becoming more common. Organic skincare products, being natural, provide a reliable solution to reduce skin problems and are deemed suitable for all skin types. For example, a population-based survey conducted in March 2022 involving individuals aged 18 and above from each of the 27 countries in the UK, suggested that over 94 million Europeans are dealing with uncomfortable skin conditions such as itchiness, burning, or dryness. The most prevalent issues were fungal skin infections (8.9%), acne (5.4%) and atopic dermatitis or eczema (5.5%). Additionally, in April 2022, the American Journal of Managed Care, a peer-reviewed journal from the US, reported that 43% of 40,000 patients experienced at least one skin problem or issue in the past 12 months. Thus, the rising incidence of skin problems is fuelling the growth of the organic skincare market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Organic Skincare Market?

Major players in the Organic Skincare include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble Company

• L'Oréal S.A.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Groupe Rocher

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Natura & Co

• Avon Products Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Beautycounter LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Organic Skincare Market In The Future?

One significant trend gaining momentum in the organic skincare industry is product innovation. To consolidate their market positions, primary businesses in the organic skincare sphere are concentrating on new product development. For example, Biologi, a natural and organic skincare brand from Australia, introduced a pioneering anti-pollution serum in June 2022. This serum, known as the BG Defense anti-pollution serum, contains a wild-harvested extract. It is touted to have strawberry gum leaf as its primary ingredient, offering ideal protection from environmental stressors and triggers.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Organic Skincare Market

The organic skincaremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Facial Care, Body Care, Other Types

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Facial Care: Organic Cleansers and Face Wash, Organic Moisturizers and Creams, Organic Facial Serums and Oils, Organic Face Masks and Exfoliants, Organic Toners

2) By Body Care: Organic Body Lotions and Creams, Organic Body Wash and Soaps, Organic Body Oils, Organic Body Scrubs and Exfoliants

3) By Other Types: Organic Lip Balms and Lip Care, Organic Hand and Foot Care Products, Organic Sun Care, Organic Eye Creams and Treatments

View the full organic skincare market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-skincare-global-market-report

Global Organic Skincare Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America is estimated to lead the organic skincare market in size. The region projected to grow the fastest is Asia-Pacific. The report on the organic skincare market encompasses regions such as North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

