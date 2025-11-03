PHOTOS: Humanitarian deployment of California National Guard, California Volunteers to food banks expands to San Diego

Service members of the California National Guard at the San Diego Food Bank

“Our citizen-soldiers of the California National Guard are deeply honored to serve our neighbors and our communities on this vital mission,” said Major General Beevers, Adjutant General of the California Military Department. “Side by side with volunteers and our state partners, we roll up our sleeves and answer the call — because we recognize that every person we help, every meal we pack, every hand we hold, matters. We stand together as one team, committed with heart and resolve to make certain no one in our communities goes hungry.”

“Millions of people across the state are seeing a delay in federal food benefits and we need Californians to step up to protect their neighbors from going hungry,” said GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “Operation Feed California is a critical effort that offers ways to help. This is what it means to be a Californian – when challenges arise, we show up together.”